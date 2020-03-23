Galveston County is first Houston-area county to issue a ‘stay-at-home’ order in response to coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON – Galveston County has become the first county in the Houston area to issue a “stay-at-home order," Monday evening.

County Judge Mark Henry issued the order to ensure people only go out for necessary reasons such as work, physician visits, grocery shopping or to pick up meals.

The city of Santa Fe announced the order prematurely. The county is expected to release the official order Monday evening.

On their website, city of Santa Fe wrote:

“The County is issuing a Stay at Home order effective the 24th of March, at midnight and will continue through midnight on the 3rd of April,” Santa Fe officials wrote. “100% of the County’s Mayors, are in support of the ‘Stay at Home’ order and its intent.”

Businesses that are not already under a previous closure order, that affects restaurants, bars, clubs, and gyms will not be closed by the new order. There will also be no curfew or travel restrictions for residents.

The order does carry criminal penalties with a fine of up to $1,000 for violators if caught.

“If we find out about a large gathering then we will send (law enforcement) out for that, but there’s not much else we can do to enforce the order,” Henry said.

The judge stressed that businesses will not be forced to closed. When asked what people who said they need to go work when the order takes place, county officials said they would say, “go to work.”

As of 7 p.m. Galveston County reports there are 18 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the county.

The different cities in Galveston County will have the ability to enact stricter rules than the current stay-at-home order if they choose.

Chambers County - Curfew

Earlier on Monday, Chambers County issued announced a curfew, effective Tuesday, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. for all residents. For anyone under the age of 18, that curfew is all day.

Residents will also not be allowed to visit nursing or retirement homes or long-term care facilities unless it is to provide critical assistance.

Those exempt from this order include: