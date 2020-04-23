Free mask distribution: This is where you can get a free mask, gloves in Houston

HOUSTON – Local officials will distribute free masks and gloves Thursday at two Houston churches to guard against the coronavirus.

The Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office is distributing the PPE.

"No one should go without in the middle of a pandemic," Constable Alan Rosen is quoted as saying in a news release. "Our Community Outreach team is working diligently day and night to find these resources and get them into the hands of those who need them most. We've been doing so for the past two weeks."

These are the locations.

Canaan Baptist Church, 5117 Lockwood Drive in Houston, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

True Light Missionary Baptist Church, 7102 N Main in Houston, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The first 100 vehicles will be served at each location.

Effective Monday, April 27, masks are legally required in Harris County per an executive order signed today by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. The order expires after 30 days. There is a $1,000 fine which can be associated with violation of the order.

