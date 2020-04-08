MD Medical opens 2 new drive-thru coronavirus testing centers in Houston-area

HOUSTON – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, the demand for testing continues to grow.

MD Medical Group clinics will offer drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at Houston and Cypress locations.

The decision to offer drive-thru testing protects the patients that MD Medical serves with underlying medical conditions and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson said.

MD Medical said clinics are still open and are offering regular health services at all locations.

The drive-thru testing sites will be open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and will be equipped by medical personnel ready to test 200 individuals daily, MD Medical said.

To ease traffic and wait times, appointments are required. Same-day appointments are also available. Call or text 1-888-776-5252 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The testing centers are at the following locations: