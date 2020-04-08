Workforce Commission increase efforts after Texans struggle to file for unemployment during pandemic

HOUSTON – Since March 14, the Texas Workforce Commission says it has helped more than 700,000 Texans apply for unemployment insurance. They said in all of 2019 they helped the same number apply for unemployment benefits.

But out-of-work Texans found it most difficult to file claims over-the-phone. Before COVID-19 the commission received an average of 13,000 calls per day. Since the “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders were put in place, the number of calls to the commission has seen increases of nearly 23,000%.

“On April 2, April 4th we reached up to over 3,000,000 calls in a 24 hour period,” said commission spokesperson Cisco Gamez. “I don’t know any call center that can handle 3,000,000 calls in a 24 hour period.”

To deal with the increased volume in the effort to assist out-of-work Texans file claims the TWC has brought in 450,000 employees from other departments, hired 100 new employees, and enlisted the services of two third-party call center vendors.

“We’re just asking them to be patient with us and we will help them,” Gamez said.

The commission says despite the improvements, the system likely won’t work as quickly as normal. They say filers can rest assured they will receive their benefits if they qualify.

"We're going to backdate their claim to the time that they lost wages, stopped working, or got reduced hours," Gamez said.

To file for unemployment insurance go to ui.texasworkforce.org.