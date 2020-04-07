Gov. Abbott announces temporary closure of state parks, historic sites

HOUSTON – If you were planning on taking a breather and getting out of the house and escaping to a park, you may have to readjust your plans.

According to a news release, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to temporarily close all state parks and historical sites. The move is part of the state’s effort to encourage social distancing and prevent people from gathering in large groups.

"Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," said Abbott. "The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people. I urge all Texans to continue to stay at home except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19. By following these social distance practices, we will overcome this challenge together."

All state parks and historic sites will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed until Abbott decides to reopen them.

According to the TPWD, the Texas State Parks Customer Service Center is working to reimburse people who had booked overnight stays through the reservation system. All group and facility reservations have been canceled through April 30. Those reservations will not be charged normal administrative fees.

Some of the state parks in the Houston-area include Huntsville State Park, Brazos Bend State Park, Galveston Island State Park and Battleship Texas State Historic Site.

For more information on the park closure and the affected parks, visit the TPWD website.