Galveston County Health District opening new COVID-19 testing site

HOUSTON – The Galveston County Health District announced a new drive-thru testing site expected to open Thursday.

According to GCHD, the new site will be the first free COVID-19 testing site in the area. The site will be for anyone who meets the following criteria:

Anyone 65 years old or older

Anyone who has known exposure or is showing two or more symptoms that include: cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of taste/smell, fatigue

50 years old or older with two or more conditions: Diabetes Lung disease (COPD, etc.) Heart disease (hypertension, etc.) Immunocompromised



The testing suite will be located at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City and will be open Thursday, Saturday and Monday.

According to the GCHD, the site has the capacity to test 176 per day and only people who have been prescreened and have an appointment will be tested.

People can call 409-978-4040 to speak with an operator to make sure they meet the testing criteria and to set an appointment. The GCHD asks that anyone being tested to bring a form of identification such as a driver’s license or a bill with your name on it.

The testing process takes about 30 minutes.