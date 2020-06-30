County commissioners deciding whether to extend disaster declaration

HOUSTON – Harris County commissioners were expected to vote on extending a county disaster declaration, which would include the mandatory mask order.

“As long as we’re safe, that’s what we need to do. I mean, if it takes two months, it takes two months. If it takes a week, it takes a week,” said Tara Lyons.

The original mask mandate went into effect Monday, June 22, and was set to expire Tuesday.

It said businesses must require employees and customers to wear masks. They must ensure social distance is maintained and sick employees stay home.

“I think you just let the people choose if they can use the mask or not so some people don’t like to wear the mask, some people they do, so let people choose,” said Jacob Martin.

Businesses posted signs at entrances and many read, “No mask, no service.”

Owners who did not enforce the order faced a $1,000 fine per violation.

“Given the situation with what’s going on, I feel like it’s the least we can do, just to keep everyone safe. I’m for it. It’s an inconvenience, but it’s saving lives, so why not,” said Calvin Lupya.

According to Judge Hidalgo’s Office, commissioners usually extend the declaration for two or three weeks at a time.

Judge Hidalgo said she’s been in contact with the governor’s office, asking for authority to enforce a stay home, work safe order.