Rockets CEO Tad Brown talks food drive, NBA season

The Rockets might not be playing right now, but they’re doing their part to give back and feed Houston.

“It’s always great to be able to give back to the community,” said Rockets CEO Tad Brown. “Work together and combine our resources."

The Rockets teamed up with Kroger to provide groceries for multiple organizations; from the Boys and Girls Club to the Chinese Community Center. Meals from Tilman Fertitta’s Salt Grass Steakhouse were provided as well.

“For us to be able to get involved in local communities and partner with the Rockets and Tad and the team is what we’re good at,” said Joe Kelley, president of the Houston region of Kroger.

Eventually, Brown addressed the lingering questions fans have about whether or not there will be an NBA season, and if so, where will the games take place?

“We’re aligned to work with the league and work with other teams to figure out a solution and to get this season up and running,” explained Brown.

While some coaches and front office members in different organizations have expressed doubt regarding the return of sports in 2020, Brown is optimistic the NBA will find a way to finish, and he says he’s not alone.

“Everybody I’ve spoken with from the team level and the league level, our players, our coaches...we’re all hopeful to get moving,” said Brown.

Many scenarios have been reported as rumors and possible plans; from all games being played in Vegas, to possibly holding the games at Disney World and placing the players in quarantine. As of Saturday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has not announced an official plan.