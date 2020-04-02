Three Houston-area senior living facilities confirm COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON – In the Houston area, at least three senior living facilities are reporting cases of coronavirus.

In the Woodlands at the Conservatory at Alden Bridge, at least a dozen residents are infected, and two men have died-- One in his 80s and the other in his 90s.

"I asked him, ‘Dad how are you feeling?’ He looked really bad, it really scared me. He told me he feels sick, ‘but I'm happy.’ Those were his last words to me," Jaime Gomez Junior said.

In Galveston County, health officials are taking a close look at nursing homes after they discovered a few residents and workers tested positive for coronavirus. At least one person is hospitalized.

Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle said one of the infected workers appeared to work at different facilities throughout the county.

“It is not just one employee. We found, that there are multiple cases of people who may be working two or three jobs to make ends meet,” Philip Keiser, MD, of the Local Health Authority said.

In College Station, three residents at a senior living center died from the virus, 10 other residents tested positive and so did four workers. David Aguirre lost his mother.

“We never imagined that something like the virus would affect the residents at the assisted living center because they were pretty much in a cocoon if you will,” Aguirre said.

Health officials are racing to help those vulnerable residents.