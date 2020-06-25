77ºF

Texas

Gov. Abbott calls for ‘temporary pause’ in ’Reopening Texas’ effort, citing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

People wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 are reflected next to a sign requiring face coverings at a business in San Antonio, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in San Antonio. Cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Texas and the governor of Texas is encouraging people to wear masks in public and stay home if possible. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the phased-in Reopening Texas effort is under a “temporary pause” as the state responds to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Businesses that are permitted to open under the previous phases can continue to operate at the designated occupancy levels and under the minimum standard health protocols provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services, a news release notes.

“As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families,” Abbott is quoted as saying. “The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business. I ask all Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing from others. The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business.”

Abbott announced in April a three-phase plan to reopen the state.

Here’s a look back at how the plan was executed in its various stages.

