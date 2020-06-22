This is what Houston-area counties are saying about enforcing mask orders

HOUSTON – Harris County’s mask order is in effect. But what are other Houston-area counties doing?

Some counties are leaving it up to businesses and customers to police themselves while others are planning citizen surveys.

Here’s a look at what Houston-area counties are doing:

Montgomery County

County Judge Mark Keough announced Friday he does not have plans to enact a mask order.

According to his latest Facebook post, Montgomery County individuals and businesses should decide what is best for them when it comes to wearing a mask.

Fort Bend County

Fort Bend County Judge KP George will ask the public for feedback this week on whether a mask order should be required for businesses, similar to Harris County.

“I want to give YOU, the citizen, the opportunity to have input in my decisions to protect our community,” he said in his Facebook post.

George will use the feedback to help weigh whether a mask order should be implemented. Click here to learn more.

Galveston County

A face mask order will not be enacted in Galveston County, said County Judge Mark Henry.

However, the City of La Marque, in mainland Galveston County has enacted their own mask order for all residents and visitors, where masks must be worn outside of their homes or vehicles.

Chambers County

Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia “encouraged” his residents to wear a mask, but did not say whether he will enforce them, according to a statement on his Facebook page.

He said social distancing and masks are an effective way to curb the spread of the virus. An “honest self-assessment” is strongly recommended before leaving home, he said.

