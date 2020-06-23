Fort Bend officials to announce new health, safety measures to combat spread of COVID-19

HOUSTON – Fort Bend County officials are announcing new measures on Tuesday to combat the spread of COVID-19.

A news release said the efforts are in response to the climbing hospital admissions in the region.

Here’s what KPRC 2′s Joel Eisenbaum has learned about Fort Bend County’s efforts.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Fort Bend County Judge crafting 'BUSINESS MASK ORDER' similar to Harris County... not a done... Posted by KPRC2 Joel Eisenbaum on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Fort Bend County Judge KP George, Fort Bend County Health & Human Services director Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter, Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland security coordinator Mark Flathouse will be among those represented at the presentation.

KPRC 2 plans to livestream the news conference at 5 p.m.