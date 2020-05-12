Fort Bend County called a ‘Location to Watch’ on White House’s coronavirus task force report

Fort Bend County is among the 10 top locations to watch according to a new White House Coronavirus Task Force report, NBC News reports.

According to the report, Fort Bend County is on the “locations to watch” list because it has recorded a 64.8 percent increase in numbers of cases.

NBC News obtained the undisclosed data that the White House’s pandemic task force is using to track rates of infection which reports a spike in infection rates in several metropolitan areas and smaller communities including Fort Bend County.

The data reveals the Houston-area county has confirmed 272 new cases of the coronavirus in the last seven days as well as 35 news cases per 100,000 in the past week.

As of May 11, Forty Bend County Health and Human Services has confirmed 1,404 cases of COVID-19, increasing by 159 since May 4.