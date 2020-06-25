82ºF

Pearland becomes the latest city to issue mandatory mask order as coronavirus cases spike

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

A man enters a convenience store while wearing a required face mask, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a "massive outbreak" in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
PEARLAND, Texas – Pearland businesses will soon be required to mandate all employees and customers wear masks.

Mayor Tom Reid signed an order Thursday requiring all commercial businesses in the City of Pearland, that offer goods or services to the public, must implement a policy requiring all employees and visitors over the age of 10 to wear a face covering, according to a press release.

The Pearland order runs parallel with the orders issued in Harris and Fort Bend counties and is in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Greater Houston area. The order begins Sunday, June 28 at 12:01 a.m., and ends Sunday, July 12 at 11:59 p.m., unless otherwise extended.

Businesses must post their policy in an obvious location and outline the health and safety requirements for people before they enter the business. Face coverings include professional-grade and homemade masks, scarves, bandanas and handkerchiefs.

The city is also recommending businesses and residents to continue social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing.

Businesses that fail to develop, implement and post this order could face a $1,000 fine per violation.

Here is the executive order from Pearland Mayor Tom Reid:

