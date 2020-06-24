74ºF

‘Minimize all contacts’: Hidalgo warns of imminent surge at hospitals as ICU beds become scarce

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announces a new mask order in the county on June 19, 2020. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is warning residents to take COVID-19 precautions seriously, saying a surge of cases at hospitals could happen soon.

“Right now, there are 460 operational & surge ICU beds available for a county with a population of over 4.7 million people,” Hidalgo said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Hidalgo said if the current trends continue, Harris County will cross into surge capacity and local hospitals may become “overwhelmed” in the weeks ahead.

“Take this seriously, minimize all contacts,” Hidalgo said.

