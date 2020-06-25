LIVE: Houston hospital leaders discuss capacity has coronavirus cases rise

HOUSTON – Leaders at the biggest hospital systems in Houston will discuss capacity at their facilities as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

The 10 a.m. news conference via Zoom will feature officials from Houston Methodist, Memorial Hermann Health System, St. Luke’s Health and Texas Children’s Hospital.

The discussion will also outline the system’s plan to deal with a surge of coronavirus patients if it happens.

Officials said that Houston is in good shape right now.

There has been concern over the number of available hospital beds as the number of coronavirus patients needing to be hospitalized increases.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the news conference.