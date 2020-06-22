3 things to keep in mind as the Harris County mask order goes into effect Monday

HOUSTON – An order issued by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Friday that will require businesses offering goods and services to ensure customers and employees are wearing masks, will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The order states that “all commercial entities in Harris County providing goods or services directly to the public must develop, post, and implement a health and safety policy. The Health and Safety Policy must require, at a minimum, that all employees or visitors to the commercial entity’s business premises or other facilities wear face coverings when in an area or performing an activity which will necessarily involve close contact or proximity to co-workers or the public.”

RELATED: If Harris County continues same coronavirus track, Houston could be worst affected city in US, expert says

Here are some things to know about the Harris County mask order:

1. The rules

Per the order, all businesses offering good and services will be required to make sure customers and employees:

Wear a mask or face covering

Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet (or 2 meters) from other customers and staff

Prevent customers or employees who feel sick from coming into the businesses

2. The exceptions

The order states face coverings or masks do not need to be worn in the following circumstances:

Children under the age of 10 are exempt from wearing a mask

When consuming food or drink provided by a business (restaurants or bars)

When doing so poses a greater mental or physical safety risk or security risk

While in a building or activity that requires security surveillance or screening

When exercising outside or engaging in physical activity outside

While pumping gas or operating outdoor equipment

3. The penalty for non-compliance

Per the executive order, business owners offering goods and services who do not enforce the provisions of the order — including ensuring all customers and employees wear masks, maintaining social distancing guidelines and turning away employees who feel sick — will face a $1,000 fine per violation.

Abbott made it clear that individuals will not be subject to fines or penalties for noncompliance, Hidalgo said. Only business owners offering goods and services will be subject to the penalty. Hidalgo stressed that while there will be penalties, the goal is to educate people as opposed to issuing fines.

Read the full Harris County mask order below: