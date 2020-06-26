With nearly 6,000 new coronavirus cases reported in Texas Thursday, the 3-day total surpasses 17K

HOUSTON – For the third day in a row, Texas reported a new record high in coronavirus cases with nearly 6,000 new cases Thursday. This brought the state’s 3-day total to more than 17,000 cases.

On Thursday, there were 5,996 new cases reported in Texas. On Wednesday, there were 5,551 cases reported and on Tuesday, there were 5,489 cases reported, according to data from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

Texas has also seen 2,296 deaths related to coronavirus as of Thursday.

The massive surge in new cases in the state resulted in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announcing Thursday that he halted all elective surgeries in a few counties with high cases, including Harris County. He also announced Thursday that he is pausing the reopening of Texas businesses in response to the case surge.

Houston and Harris County remain the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Texas, with 27,017 cases between them as of Thursday evening. There have also been 353 deaths and 9,314 recoveries between Houston and Harris County.

Harris County far surpasses other Texas counties with the second-highest case totals reported in Dallas County with 18,135 cases as of Thursday, according to DHHS data.

