Hidalgo to make announcement about Harris County mask order at 4 pm

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is set to make an announcement about an order that would require people to wear masks in the county in certain places.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he and Hidalgo had been reviewing a recent order issued by the Bexar County judge.

According to KSAT-TV, the Bexar County order mandates that “all commercial entities providing goods and services” must implement a health and safety policy within five days. The policy “must require, at a minimum, that all employees or visitors ... wear face coverings when in an area or performing an activity which will necessarily involve close contact,” according to the new order.

While Gov. Greg Abbott was not supportive of issuing a mask mandate, he told KWTX in Waco that the Bexar County order was in line with his own executive order.

Hidalgo’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.