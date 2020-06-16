This dashboard tracks the daily hospital capacity for general, ICU beds in the Houston area

HOUSTON – As Texas continues to reopen, many areas, including the greater Houston area, have seen a slow climb in the number of new coronavirus cases reported each day and coronavirus-related hospitalizations. Since Memorial Day, the state has also seen increases in the number of people testing positive for the virus.

Texas has seen new record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations each day for the past several days and last week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo launched a threat level system to help residents gauge the local coronavirus threat level and act accordingly.

As of Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that there are 2,326 patients with COVID-19 in Texas hospitals — the highest number to date. Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that the state will see another high Tuesday, but said the numbers are caused by inconsistencies in reporting. He also said Texas has “abundant” hospital capacity at present the goal is to keep it that way.

One group that tracks new coronavirus case totals, general and ICU hospital bed capacity, ventilator usage and more is the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council (SETRAC). Hidalgo previously said she uses SETRAC data to make decisions at the local level.

