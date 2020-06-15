Some Houston Texans players test positive for coronavirus, reports say

HOUSTON – Some Houston Texans players have tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports published Monday.

According to NFL.com, “multiple” players from both the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys “recently tested positive for COVID-19.” The NFL.com report was followed by a report from ESPN.

None of the players are believed to have visited team facilities, NFL.com reported, citing Ian Rapoport.

The Texans said in a statement sent to KPRC 2 on Monday afternoon that they would not comment on the personal health of their players.

The team’s statement follows:

“In accordance with both federal and local privacy laws, the Houston Texans are unable to comment on the personal health of our players and staff. We are following all CDC, local and NFL guidelines to ensure members of our organization stay safe while maintaining limited facility access.”

No Texans players’ names were mentioned in the articles.

According to NFL.com, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot is among the members of that team to have tested positive.