KPRC 2′s ultimate family fun guide for Halloween, fall in the Houston area

Spooky season is here!

From unique ways to celebrate Halloween amid the ongoing pandemic, consumer tips on costumes, fall favorites and more, KPRC 2 has got you covered.

Here is your ultimate Halloween and fall family fun guide:

Quarantine-O-Ween

Costumes

Haunted sites and stories

Things to do

Fall favorites for the home

Flavors of fall

Do you have a story suggestion for fall and Halloween? Leave your idea in the comments.