KPRC 2′s ultimate family fun guide for Halloween, fall in the Houston area

Spooky season is here!
From unique ways to celebrate Halloween amid the ongoing pandemic, consumer tips on costumes, fall favorites and more, KPRC 2 has got you covered.
Here is your ultimate Halloween and fall family fun guide:
Quarantine-O-Ween
- Quarantine-O-Ween: 5 ingenious ways people are prepping to safely participate in Halloween
- 5 safety guidelines you should know for Halloween
- Find Halloween, fall-inspired face masks while supporting local from these 7 Houston-area mask designers
Costumes
- ‘Tiger King’ is just the beginning: These are 10 creative costumes you’ll love for Halloween 2020
- 10 sweet Halloween costumes that are simply adorable for 2020
- 9 cute couple costumes that will make you want to pair up this Halloween
- Guess who: KPRC 2 anchors, reporters share favorite Halloween costumes EVER
- How to get kids Halloween costumes cheap, make money from their old ones
- Halloween costumes: These are the Houston area thrift stores worth your time
Haunted sites and stories
- October road trip? Creepiest places in Texas guaranteed to haunt your dreams
- Hankering for a fright? These Houston-area ghost tours will send shivers down your spine
- Ghastly ghosts: Have you visited these 4 spooky spots in Galveston?
- They can’t ‘Let It Go’: ‘Haunted’ Elsa doll returns to Houston family after being thrown out multiple times
- 8 notorious Houston-area locations plagued by suicides, murders and death
- 3 prolific Houston serial killers whose crimes shocked the city
- 9 unexplained ghost stories from Houston-area residents
Things to do
- Space Center Houston hosts family-friendly Halloween experience, Galaxy Frights
- MAPPED: Get lost in one of 7 Houston-area corn mazes with the whole family
- MAPPED: Where to find pumpkin patches in the Houston-area that are fun for all ages
- MAPPED: Here’s where you can go on a family-friendly hayride in the Houston area
- This drive-thru haunted house in Splendora is the perfect Quarantine-O-Ween solution
- Crystals and incense and wands -- oh my! Tap into your inner witch when you visit these enchanting Houston-area shops
- Dallas Arboretum pumpkin festival returns this weekend
- Here are all the Hallmark movies you need to watch this fall
- 9 must-watch Halloween movies the whole family can enjoy
Fall favorites for the home
- 5 fun ways to make your Houston house ‘haunted’ for your kids
- Halloween, Día de los Muertos inflatables, blow molds we WANT this year
- Spooktacular! See photos of Houstonians' stunning Halloween décor
- Looking for a fall aroma to fill your home? Here is where you can get the best scented candles in Houston
Flavors of fall
- 7 Houston-area restaurants, bakeries with autumn desserts to fall for this season
- Pumpkin Spice season comes early: These are your Starbucks favorites now available
- It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus: Here’s how to order the Sanderson Sisters-inspired drinks at Starbucks
- Dessert to die for: These holiday pies will be the talk of your Texas table
- 5 fall soups that will fill your belly and your soul
Do you have a story suggestion for fall and Halloween? Leave your idea in the comments.