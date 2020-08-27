Pumpkin Spice season comes early: These are your Starbucks favorites now available

HOUSTON – It may still be August, but Starbucks’ fall drinks are back a little earlier than usual.

Perhaps 2020 isn’t all bad? Maybe?

The Seattle-based coffee company said in a news release that its classics are back: the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Salted Caramel Mocha and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

Starbucks also has fall-exclusive pastries to enjoy with your drink, such as the Pumpkin Scone and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin.

The fall menu favorites made their return on Tuesday at participating U.S. and Canada Starbucks locations with drive-thru and delivery options widely available.

