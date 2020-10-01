Hankering for a fright? These Houston-area ghost tours will send shivers down your spine

If you’re hankering for a fright this Halloween season, you’re in for a treat. The Houston area has its fare share of ghoulish ghost tours. Visit historical homes, a 19th-century boomtown, a haunted harbor and other reported sites of paranormal activity.

Here are some ghost tours in the Houston area sure to leave you satisfyingly spooked.

When: Offered year round

Price: $25 per person

What: On this approximately 90 minute tour, tour-goers will trek through a haunted park and learn about the apparitions reported to haunt the Houston Zoo, the hospital, and museum district of Houston.

When: Offered year round

Price: $20 per person

What: Take a tour of Old Town Spring, the 19th-century railroad town that is often dubbed the ghost capitol of Texas. According to Houston Ghost Tour, the town is the sixth most haunted Old West town in the country.

When: Through Oct. 31

Price: $40 per person

What: The 1838 Menard House, the oldest home on the island, serves as the venue for a tour and talk revolving around the island’s most haunted history. Complimentary beer and wine will be served on the porch before the tour.

When: Through Oct. 31

Price: $20 per person

What: On this 90-minute tour aboard the Galveston Historical Foundation’s SEAGULL II, guests will hear the haunted history of Galveston’s harbor. These special cruises are BYOB and depart from the Galveston Historic Seaport at Pier 22.

When: Through Oct. 31

Price: $40 per person

What: This tour is a part of the Galveston Historical Foundation’s Haunted History tour series. On this tour, guests will see the1892 Bishop’s Palace in a new light, moonlight to be specific. The tour will include a walkthrough of all floors, including the typically closed third floor. A guide will cover the history of the building, the Gresham family, and more. Complimentary beer and wine will be served on the porch before the tour.

When: Through Oct. 30

Price: $15 per person

What: Tour the Long-Smith Cottage, 1883 Moore Home and Fort Bend Museum block in this after-hours event. Throughout the tour, guides recount the unexplained happenings reported in the area over the years.

When: Through Oct. 24

Price: $20 per person

What: Take a walking tour of Richmond’s historic district at twilight. Along the way, listen to ghostly tales that have survived the test of time on historic Morton Street and learn about other unexplained events along this one-hour tour. Pro tip: wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a flashlight.

When: Through Oct. 31

Price: $15 per person

What: On this historic walking tour of Galveston’s oldest cemeteries, guests will learn about the history of the cemeteries and the stories of those buried there and get a glimpse of the graves of some of Galveston’s most famous citizens including Michel B. Menard, George Campbell Childress and Rebecca “Bettie” Ashton, among others.

When: Offered year round

Price: $20 per person

What: Search for evidence of the afterlife on a nighttime tour of Tomball.

When: Offered year round

Price: $25 per person

What: Make your way through downtown Houston on this two-and-a-half-hour tour of the area’s spookiest spots.