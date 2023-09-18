LIST: Frightfully fun family-friendly Halloween happenings in Houston and beyond

“By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes, Houston,” I write in my creep-creep-creepiest cackling witch’s voice (Humor me).

October approaches and the spookiest weekend of the year is just over a month away. ‘Tis time to maketh thy plans.

We assembled a list of frightfully fun family-friendly Halloween experiences happening in and around Houston. Peruse our picks below.

Houston Zoo presents Zoo Boo 2023

When: Sept. 29-Oct. 31

Where: Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park Drive, Houston

“Celebrate fall festivities at the zoo during Zoo Boo...Costumes are encouraged, and guests will have plenty of favorites to experience, including visiting our Carved Pumpkins sponsored by Frost Bank, Giant Pumpkin, and inflatable pumpkins. Don’t miss our Pumpkin Lantern Tunnel between the lions and tiger exhibits, our spooktacular Scary-Go-Round, photo-ops all over the zoo, and much more!”

When: Oct. 6-29

Where: Dewberry Farms, 7705 FM 362, Brookshire

“When the sun sets at Dewberry Farm, get ready for the nighttime fun to begin! Fall Festival takes a spookier turn during the evening hours as light from hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns starts to burn, and Haunted Hollow’s Trail of Terror comes alive! Enjoy all of the daytime attractions, PLUS: Throw axes with Jason at Camp Crystal Lake, see life-sized lanterns of your favorite heroes of horror, take photos in a replica set from ‘Stranger Things,’ and much more!”

The National Museum of Funeral History presents Haunted House

When: Oct. 1-Nov. 4

Where: The National Museum of Funeral History, 415 Barren Springs Dr, Houston

“Our family friendly Haunted House is recommended for ages 7 and above. We encourage parents of children of all ages to walk through the house free of charge to determine if this is something they want their child to experience.”

Kemah Boardwalk presents Boo on the Boardwalk

When: Oct. 1-31

Where: Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Avenue, Kemah

“Our FREE spooktacular event includes creepy crafts, trick or treating, costume contests, special performances and more ghoulish fun on Freaky Fridays, Spooky Saturdays & Scary Sundays.”

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents ArBOOretum

When: Oct. 14

Where: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway Drive, Houston

“Grab your costumes and get the kids together for the Arboretum’s biggest family event of the year! ArBOOretum features fun fall activities for all ages including live animals, pumpkin decorating, and Houston’s only Trick-or-Treat Nature Trail. Enjoy these fall classics and so much more!”

Texas TreeVentures presents Treetop Terror

When: Oct. 13

Where: The Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park, 6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands

“Come climb and see what awaits you on this eerie night of shrills and thrills! This Halloween themed special event includes a 3-hour night climb with scary special effects, lights, and decorations. Join us… if you dare!”

The Galveston Historical Foundation presents Movie Night at Menard

When: Oct. 20

Where: 1838 Menard House, 1605 33rd Street, Galveston

“The oldest house in Galveston, the 1838 Menard House, invites you to its spooktacular grounds for a showing of ‘Goosebumps 2′ (6 p.m.) and ‘Sleepy Hollow’ (7:45 p.m.). Guests are encouraged to bring their blankets and chairs for the evening. Craft beer, wine, and water will be available for purchase, and a food truck will be on-site.”

The Houston Symphony presents Hocus Pocus Pops

When: Oct. 20

Where: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands

“Around here, Hocus Pocus POPS might be an even bigger deal than Halloween itself! There’s all the trick-or-treating and kiddos in costumes and ghastly guys and ghouls…plus the haunting Houston Symphony in all its sinister splendor. Expect creepy classics like character pictures, the Halloween Express and, of course, the Goblin Parade to make their return. We’ll also have some scary surprises in store just for you and your family! Maybe you’re in it for the terrifying tunes played from our Main Stage, or maybe you’re just in it for the candy – either way, we can’t wait to have you haunt our lawn once more!”

Space Center Houston presents Galaxy Frights

When: Oct. 21-29

Where: Space Center Houston, 1601 E NASA Parkway, Houston

“Every year in October, Space Center Houston transforms into a launchpad for space-themed Halloween fun. Transport the whole family to explore the wonders of space–with a spooky twist! Show off their Halloween costumes, enjoy special activities and more.”

Texas TreeVentures presents Frights, Heights & Bites

When: Oct. 27

Where: The Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park, 6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands

“A special two-hour twilight climb with a Halloween twist! The event features spooky special effects, frights and fun! After the climb concludes, gather around the campfire to share your favorite scary stories, be amazed by a fire color display, and treat yourself to tasty s’mores!”

Sheldon Lake State Park presents Sheldon Spooktacular

When: Oct. 21

Where: Sheldon Lake State Park, 14140 Garrett Road, Houston

“We welcome you and your family to come out to the park to enjoy festive themed crafts, meet with our community exhibitors, try and find bats on top of the 82′ John Jacob Observation Tower, and try our Spooky Trail - if you dare!”

The Galveston Historical Foundation presents Galveston Ghost Stories

When: Oct. 21-28

Where: 1838 Menard House, 1605 33rd Street, Galveston

“Historic Galveston Island is no stranger to strange stories and occurrences. The oldest home on the island, the 1838 Menard House, serves as your host for a tour and talk of some of the island’s most haunted history. Complementary beer and wine.”

Lone Star flight Museum presents Halloween in the Hangar

When: Oct. 21

Where: Lone Star Flight Museum, 11551 Aerospace Avenue, Houston

“Bring your Boo Crew for a unique Halloween experience in our air-conditioned, 130,000 square feet of spooky space! Our hangars transform into a family-friendly, ghostly good time with a fright plan for fun that you DO NOT want to miss!”

Discovery Green presents Scream on the Green

When: Oct. 27

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney Street, Houston

“Scream on the Green returns, with a costume contest, music and a screening of ‘Hocus Pocus’”

The Galveston Historical Foundation presents Haunted Harbor Tours

When: Oct. 27-31

Where: Galveston Historic Seaport, 2200 Harborside Drive, Galveston

“Galveston Bay’s historic waters are tied directly to the beginnings of the island. On this special 90-minute tour, onboard Galveston Historical Foundation’s SEAGULL II, guests will hear the haunted history of Galveston’s harborside.”

Fever presents Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

When: Oct. 27-28

Where: Lone Star Flight Museum, 11551 Aerospace Avenue, Houston

“Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Houston. Get your tickets now to discover Halloween inspired music at The Lone Star Flight Museum under the gentle glow of candlelight.”

The National Museum of Funeral History presents Halloween Classic Car Show

When: Oct. 28

Where: The National Museum of Funeral History, 415 Barren Springs Dr, Houston

“Dress up the whole family in costume, bring your trick-r-treat bag and come trunk-r-treat amongst classic cars that are all dressed up for your view pleasure. $10.00 per person or $15.00 per couple or family.”

Houston Symphony presents Halloween Spooktacular

When: Oct. 28

Where: Jones Hall, 3910 Yoakum Boulevard, Houston

“Put on your favorite costume and trick-or-treat yourself to a morning of all-ages musical fun! Jones Hall will transform into a ghostly sight as an orchestra full of costumed musicians performs spooktacular tunes from Harry Potter, Wednesday, Coco, Beauty and the Beast, and more. Lobby activities include trick-or-treating and an Instrument Petting Zoo, where kids can try instruments from the orchestra!”

George Ranch Historical Park presents Halloween in the Park

When: Oct. 28

Where: George Ranch Historical Park, 10215 FM 762 Road, Richmond

“Join us for our annual Trick-or-treat in the Historic Park! Travel back in time and learn how people celebrated All Hallows Eve as you trick or treat from historic house to house. Wear your best costumes for this Spooktacular Event and visit the Pumpkin Round-up in the Ranch House yard for fall family photos! General Admission required.”

Halloween Town at Constellation Field

When: Oct. 29

Where: Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Drive, Sugar Land

“Join us for an afternoon of spooky fun for the entire family including costume contests, candy, inflatables, games, live music, a pumpkin giveaway for the first 300 kids, special character appearances, a movie on the videoboard and so much more!”

Fever presents Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics at The Bell Tower on 34th

When: Oct. 29

Where: The Bell Tower on 34th, 901 W 34th Street, Houston

“Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Houston. Get your tickets now to discover Halloween-inspired music at The Bell Tower on 34th under the gentle glow of candlelight.”

The Galveston Historical Foundation presents Trick or Treat at the 1838 Menard House

When: Oct. 31

Where: 1838 Menard House, 1605 33rd Street, Galveston

“Galveston’s oldest residence, the 1838 Menard House opens its gates to trick or treaters for history-making fun! Individual bags of candy will be given to young guests with free admission on the property. Please note: the house will not be open for tours.”

