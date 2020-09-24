Halloween is still on at the Houston Zoo: Here’s what to know about this year’s Zoo Boo event

Zoo Boo is back.

The Houston Zoo’s month-long event will run from Friday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 1. The event will be held all week long during regular business hours.

Transformed attractions will include a Spooky Train Village and the spooktacular Scary-Go-Round in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

Guests can also look forward to story time with the Houston Zoo’s Friendly Dragon and special animal enrichment on weekends.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to come in costume.

Throughout the zoo, there will be more than 10 Instagram-able photo ops for guests to snap a pic with.

Zoo Boo is hosting weekly digital costume contests. To participate, use the hashtag #HoustonZoo in your posts.

Here are the guidelines for the event:

For the safety of staff, guests and animals, visitors 10 years and older are required to wear facial coverings that cover their nose and mouth.

Zoo Boo is a family-friendly event, and all costumes must be appropriate for ghouls of all ages. Adults are welcome to come in costume, but must be family-friendly and we must be able to see your eyes. The Houston Zoo reserves the right to deny entry in the event of an inappropriate costume.

Restricted items include but are not limited to:

Toy weapons of any kind (swords, knives, galactic blasters, etc.)

Fireworks of any kind

Excessively gory or non-family friendly props or items

Inflatable objects and costumes

The Houston Zoo cannot hold any items for guests at the Guest Relations Office. Please leave all unsecured or restricted items in your personal vehicle or at home.

Tickets are available now for online purchase.