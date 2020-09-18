This drive-thru haunted house in Splendora is the perfect Quarantine-O-Ween solution

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force change among many traditions, Halloween is no different.

Adapting to the times of social-distancing, families are looking for a new and safe way to continue on with the spooky season.

Among ideas on the list include visiting a drive-thru haunted house.

Luckily for Houstonians, Haunted Drive is ready for guests' arrival.

Haunted Drive, located in Splendora, offers visitors a thrilling experience all from the safety of their cars.

The drive-thru attraction is open on Fridays and Saturdays starting the weekend of Sept. 25.

Admission is $20 per vehicle or $30 for riders in truck beds, cash only.

The Haunted Drive is located at 24334 FM 2090 Rd, Splendora, Texas.