This drive-thru haunted house in Splendora is the perfect Quarantine-O-Ween solution

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force change among many traditions, Halloween is no different.
Adapting to the times of social-distancing, families are looking for a new and safe way to continue on with the spooky season.
Among ideas on the list include visiting a drive-thru haunted house.
Luckily for Houstonians, Haunted Drive is ready for guests' arrival.
Haunted Drive, located in Splendora, offers visitors a thrilling experience all from the safety of their cars.
The drive-thru attraction is open on Fridays and Saturdays starting the weekend of Sept. 25.
Admission is $20 per vehicle or $30 for riders in truck beds, cash only.
The Haunted Drive is located at 24334 FM 2090 Rd, Splendora, Texas.