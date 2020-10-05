It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus: Here’s how to order the Sanderson Sisters-inspired drinks at Starbucks

Fans of the film “Hocus Pocus” have taken their love for all things fall and Halloween to a new level.

Now at Starbucks, fans are able to order Sanderson Sisters-inspired drinks thanks to fan-crafted orders.

Amuck Amuck Amuck! We are trying the Hocus Pocus Starbucks drinks hack! pic.twitter.com/ATGMaP6oN6 — AJ Wolfe (@DisneyFoodBlog) September 23, 2020

Keep in mind Starbucks does not have an official secret menu and the themed drinks can’t simply be ordered by name.

Customers will need to come prepared with their exact order.

Here’s what to ask for when you order:

Winifred Sanderson

A green tea frappuccino, add one pump of white mocha syrup and peppermint syrup with whipped cream and crushed strawberry inclusions on top.

Mary Sanderson

A strawberries and cream frappuccino, substitute the sweetener for white mocha syrup, strawberry purée on the bottom and top with extra strawberry inclusions and top with mocha drizzle.

Sarah Sanderson

A violet drink with extra berries, substitute the coconut milk for soy milk, double blended with ginger powder on top.

Have you tried these drinks yet? Did you like the concoctions?