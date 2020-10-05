10 sweet Halloween costumes that are simply adorable for 2020

HOUSTON – Halloween is coming soon! Do your kids have their costumes yet?

If not, consider a “sibling costume” idea for your young ones. Many Halloween retail stores such as Spirit Halloween have listed suggestions for group or sibling costumes, or consider a costume theme for the whole family!

We searched for the cutest sibling Halloween costumes around Instagram, from Disney to Dr. Seuss. Take a look below:

“Monsters Inc.”

Dr. Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”

Hot Dog with condiments

“Alvin & The Chipmunks”

“Gravity Falls”

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

Batman and Robin

Honey Bees

“Minecraft”

“Peter Pan”

Do you have a favorite sibling costume? What are you dressing your kids for Halloween this year? Tell us in the comments below.