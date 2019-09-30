Dallas Arboretum pumpkin festival returns this weekend

HOUSTON – If you’re headed to Dallas soon, the Arboretum may be a place you want to visit.

The Dallas Arboretum 15th-year pumpkin patch features more than 90,000 pumpkins. The festival will be open Sept. 19 through Nov. 1.

This year’s theme, “The Art of the Pumpkin,” highlights the nationally-acclaimed Pumpkin Village.

The pumpkin patch features four 20-foot-tall decorated pumpkin houses and elaborate mosaics.

“The Art of the Pumpkin” features 150,000 autumn flowers accented by pumpkins, gourds and squash from Floydada, Texas.

The pumpkin patch at the Dallas Arboretum has been named one of America’s Best Pumpkin Festivals by Fodor’s Travel.

Ticket prices vary depending on which week you attend. Click here for tickets.