9 must-watch Halloween movies the whole family can enjoy

HOUSTON – It’s that time of year again, and let’s face it -- we need fall and Halloween joy this year.

Right now is the perfect time to light your candles, get a cozy blanket and binge-watch your favorite classics. If you’re one who is deathly afraid of Michael Myers, but still appreciates Halloween, this list is for you.

“It’s The Great Big Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”

This film is a classic you can introduce to your children while still getting your fair share of nostalgia.

“Casper”

In 1995, we fell in love with the sweetest ghost in movie history. Casper will never get old.

“Beetlejuice”

Say his name three times for him to appear! This 1988 comedy-based classic is a must-watch every year.

“The Addams Family”

We can hear the theme song now! Who remembers how old they were when they were introduced to Gomez and Morticia Addams?

“Halloweentown”

Shout out to the ’90s babies! This was and will always be a Disney favorite.

“Twitches”

This is another Disney favorite starring a pair of our favorite twins, Tia and Tamara Mowry.

“Edward Scissorhands”

If you enjoy love and romance movies, “Edward Scissorhands” is sure to warm your heart.

“Coraline”

After finding a secret door in her home, Coraline realizes some doors should never be open.

“Hocus Pocus”

Is it really Halloween if you don’t watch “Hocus Pocus”? This is another Disney classic and must-watch.

What’s your favorite Halloween movie? Let us know in the comments.