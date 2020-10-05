9 cute couple costumes that will make you want to pair up this Halloween

HOUSTON – Pairing up for Halloween this year? Consider a couple’s costume.
Whether you’re pairing up with your bestie or significant other, Halloween becomes more enjoyable with a special costume theme just for the both of you. You may both go as vampires, or maybe your favorite pop culture couple.
The possibilities are endless this Halloween season. We found some ideas on Instagram that you and your pair may like for Halloween 2020.
Take a look below:
Chip and Joanna Gaines, “Fixer Upper”
Why not dress up as our fellow Wacoan's @chipgaines & @joannagaines for #Halloween? 👫❤️🏡 #fixerupper #magnolia #couplescostumes pic.twitter.com/WfTV3op1d2— Brooklyn and Bailey (@BrookAndBailey) November 1, 2019
Katniss and Peeta, “The Hunger Games”
Dr. Seuss' “The Cat in the Hat”
Batman and Catwoman
Batman and Catwoman
Ash and Pikachu, “Pokemon”
M&Ms Candy
Princess Jasmine and Jafar, “Aladdin”
Princess Jasmine and Jafar, "Aladdin"
Twiddle Dee and Twiddle Dum, “Alice in Wonderland”
Bonnie and Clyde
Bonnie and Clyde
Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
Wishing everyone a very “Royal” Halloween 🇬🇧🤴🏼👸🏻#couplescostumes #theroyals #kensingtonpalace #williamandkate #theroyalfamily #HappyHallowen 🎃 pic.twitter.com/sy4o5rkCFb— Julie Alexandria (@JulieAlexandria) October 31, 2018