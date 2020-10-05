75ºF

Features

9 cute couple costumes that will make you want to pair up this Halloween

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Halloween, Halloween Costumes, Couples
Twiddle Dee and Twiddle Dum from "Alice in Wonderland"
Twiddle Dee and Twiddle Dum from "Alice in Wonderland" (Courtesy of lacey_grant77/Instagram)

HOUSTON – Pairing up for Halloween this year? Consider a couple’s costume.

Whether you’re pairing up with your bestie or significant other, Halloween becomes more enjoyable with a special costume theme just for the both of you. You may both go as vampires, or maybe your favorite pop culture couple.

The possibilities are endless this Halloween season. We found some ideas on Instagram that you and your pair may like for Halloween 2020.

Take a look below:

Chip and Joanna Gaines, “Fixer Upper”

Katniss and Peeta, “The Hunger Games”

Dr. Seuss' “The Cat in the Hat”

Batman and Catwoman

View this post on Instagram

Happy Batman Day! Going backwards in time to last 4 years at least - (2020 - 2016), From hybrid Rebirth, DOJ, New 52, Arkham and even the 89 suit, celebration of the greteast Hero/Vigilante of all time! Catwoman - @kemblecosplay With @kemblecosplay as my partner, we look forward to more ventures as the Dark Knight Universe costumes! #BatmanDay #batman #batmanrebirth #batmancostume #batmancosplayer #batmancosplay #dccosplay #dccosplayer #dccomics #warnerbros #warnerbrosdccomics #warnerbrosuk #ukcosplayer #cabesofcosplay2020 #couplegoals #couplescostumes #couplecosplay #batman1989 #michaelkeaton #benaffleck #jimlee #kevinconroy @kevinconroypage @benaffleck @jimlee @dccomics @thedcuniverse @dcukcomics @wbpictures @warnerbrosuk

A post shared by John (@multiversegeekman) on

Ash and Pikachu, “Pokemon”

M&Ms Candy

Princess Jasmine and Jafar, “Aladdin”

Twiddle Dee and Twiddle Dum, “Alice in Wonderland”

Bonnie and Clyde

View this post on Instagram

🄷🄰🄻🄻🄾🅆🄴🄴🄽 𝟸𝟶𝟷𝟿 • 𝙸 𝚌𝚊𝚗’𝚝 𝚠𝚊𝚒𝚝 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝙷𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚘𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚢𝚎𝚊𝚛. 𝙾𝚞𝚛 𝚏𝚒𝚛𝚜𝚝 𝚏𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚕𝚢 𝚌𝚘𝚜𝚝𝚞𝚖𝚎𝚜 𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚐𝚘𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚘 𝚋𝚎 𝚜𝚘 𝚎𝚡𝚌𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐, 𝚠𝚎 𝚊𝚕𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚍𝚢 𝚑𝚊𝚟𝚎 𝚒𝚝 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚎𝚍 𝚘𝚏 𝚌𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚜𝚎. 💁🏻‍♀️ 𝚃𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝙷𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚘𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚗 𝚠𝚊𝚜 𝚜𝚘 𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚖𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝚙𝚞𝚕𝚕 𝚘𝚏𝚏. 𝚆𝚎 𝚑𝚊𝚍 𝚓𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝚏𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚍 𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝙸 𝚠𝚊𝚜 𝚙𝚛𝚎𝚐𝚗𝚊𝚗𝚝 𝚊𝚋𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝚊 𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚔 𝚋𝚎𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚎 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚜𝚎 𝚙𝚑𝚘𝚝𝚘𝚜 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝙸 𝚠𝚊𝚜 𝚍𝚢𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚘𝚏 𝚖𝚘𝚛𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚜𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚗𝚎𝚜𝚜 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚠𝚑𝚘𝚕𝚎 𝚜𝚑𝚘𝚘𝚝. 🤢

A post shared by 𝙰 𝙿𝚞𝚗𝚔, 𝙰 𝙿𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚜𝚜 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝙰 𝙱𝚎𝚊𝚗 (@fromdogstodiapers) on

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge

What are you and your significant other dressing up this year? Tell us in the comments below.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: