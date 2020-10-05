Guess who: KPRC 2 anchors, reporters share favorite Halloween costumes EVER

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we are getting into the spirit of Halloween for the month of October, including our TV reporters and anchors.
Some of our anchors and reporters shared some throwback pictures of their favorite costumes of all time, from Supergirl, to Freddy Mercury, to a pumpkin.
These are the reporters and anchors' favorite costumes. Can you tell who they are?
Who is this cowboy?
It’s evening anchor Kris Gutierrez!
“I’ve always been a boot guy,” he said. “'The Lone Ranger' was a big hit in the early ’80s.”
Who is this?
It’s afternoon anchor Lauren Freeman!
What about this CUTE little pumpkin?
It’s none other than morning reporter Vincent Crivelli!
How about this adorable Supergirl?
It’s midday/4 p.m. anchor Christine Noel!
Who’s dressed up as Larry the Cable Guy in this picture?
It’s sports reporter Vanessa Richardson!
How about this cute little gypsy?
It’s reporter Taisha Walker!
Here’s a 2-fer. A cute vampire and a mummy. Who’s “sporting” both?
Of course, sports reporter Ari Alexander! He says he takes Halloween SERIOUSLY.
Take a look at his past costumes below!
Here’s a group picture. We will focus on the “Batman” on your left. Who is he?
It’s gotta be our chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley!
This beautiful family is dressed up as a beloved children’s storybook!
It’s meteorologist Britta Merwin as “The Cat in the Hat” and her kids as Thing 1 and Thing 2!
Here’s another one: This costume is creative and it talks about a certain historic event in 2008.
It’s none other than consumer expert Amy Davis!
According to Davis, the costume she created is called a “T.A.R.P.,” which stands for “Troubled Asset Relief Program”, that allowed the government to pump money into failing banks and other businesses.
Who’s dressed as Spider Woman on the right?
It’s evening anchor Dominique Sachse!