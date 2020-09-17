5 fall soups that will fill your belly and your soul

Y’all. It is FINALLY here. Break out your slow cookers and dutch ovens because fall is here, which means it’s time for soup.

Not just any soup. Thick, hearty, stick-to-your-ribs-make-you-feel-cozy soups.

Here are some recipes for fall-favorites that are sure to hit the spot:

Butternut soup

This recipe also includes apples, which gives it that extra-special, seasonal touch. Pro-tip, you can sub pumpkin for butternut and add a DASH (like seriously a small pinch or you will have dessert soup) of nutmeg to give it that pumpkin spice flare people love so much.

Chili

Look, we all have our own way of making chili. In Texas, we usually skip the beans, but if it makes you happy, add those beans. The beautiful thing about chili is that you can pretty much throw any ingredients in there and call it good. That being said, this recipe is a good stepping stone if you need to figure out where to start.

Potato soup

There really is nothing like the creaminess of a potato mixed with melty cheese and bacon. If you want to kick this soup up a notch add leeks. The pureed leek and potatoes will give your soup an extra oomph of flavor. This recipe has you puree part of the soup at the end, but if you are adding leeks, I recommend you puree the whole things and boil some extra potatoes to add in afterward so you get those yummy potato chunks.

Broccoli and cheese soup

This recipe includes directions on how to cook it in a slow cooker, instant pot or dutch oven because everyone knows the best kind of homecooked meal is the one that cooks itself.

Creamy chicken noodle soup

We all love chicken noodle soup, especially during cold and flu season. This recipe packs the punch you want from a chicken noodle soup with the heartiness of a winter stew. Think of it as chicken noodle soup’s older, more successful brother.

What’s your go-to fall soup? Let us know in the comments.