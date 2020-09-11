7 Houston-area restaurants, bakeries with autumn desserts to fall for this season

HOUSTON – Fall is finally around the corner, and so are the seasonal treats.
Although it’s still warm in September, it’s not too early to anticipate the shorter days and cooler nights, and maybe breaking out a sweater or two. Many restaurants and bakeries in the Houston-area are also getting into the fall spirit by creating special seasonal desserts to celebrate the upcoming cool weather.
If you’re in the mood to try out some sweet desserts to celebrate fall, here’s a list of places to to try some sweetness.
Flying Saucer Pie Co.
Address: 436 Crosstimbers, Houston
If you see long lines on Crosstimbers during fall holidays every year, that means Flying Saucer’s home-style pies are made to order, especially their pumpkin, coconut cream, and pecan pies. It’s a must-have for Houstonians!
Ooh La La Dessert Boutique
Address: Multiple locations
September’s cupcake of the month is the Cinnamon Cupcake with apple-flavored buttercream, a delicacy made for fall. Houstonians also crave their pumpkin cheesecake which is now available.
House of Pies
Address: Multiple locations
A slice of pie sounds good with some coffee, especially their buttermilk, pumpkin, and sweet potato pies. Grab a slice or get a whole pie this fall season.
Crumbl Cookies
Address: 5103 Bellaire Suite 140, Bellaire
Crumbl’s menu changes every week, so check for flavors! Featuring this week are the Salted Caramel Cheesecake and Nutella Sea Salt cookies.
Three Brothers Bakery
Address: Multiple locations
A Houstonian staple for over 60 years, Three Brothers Bakery never fails to impress. Its cake menu features a ‘turducken’-style cake called the “Pumpceapple Piecake,” which is an infusion of pumpkin and apple pies, with cheesecake!
Dolce Neve
Address: 4721 N. Main, Houston
September and seasonal favorites are beginning to roll out at one of Heights' most popular Gelato spots. Gelato flavors include Pecan and Honey, Whiskey and Pecan, and Cassata. Be sure to preorder the special gelato cakes,
Dish Society
Address: Multiple locations
Fried apple pie? Seasonal cheesecake? Yes please!
