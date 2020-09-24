Find Halloween, fall-inspired face masks while supporting local from these 7 Houston-area mask designers

HOUSTON – Tired of wearing the same face masks when you’re out and about? Why not give it a little “pumpkin spice"?
Houston-area mask designers are showing their Halloween and fall-inspired on Etsy, where designers sell their handcrafted items made from scratch.
So, if you’re looking for a new look this fall, look for these Houston-area designers selling Halloween or fall-inspired masks on Etsy.
Here’s a list:
Theyeetboutique
This Houston-area online boutique sells spooky-inspired masks that are for sure to bring in the Halloween spirit.
BunkerandBroomstick
Looking for fall inspiration? Etsy user BunkerandBroomstick has various fall face mask patterns to match your look.
Amandacrafts20
If you are looking for higher quality Halloween face masks, this designer has them!
CarlaJordinBoutique
This Houston-area designer has several face mask designs celebrating the fall season, Halloween, and even Thanksgiving.
MaxVisionaryStore
Be a Jack-O-Lantern for Halloween this year by wearing a pumpkin face mask with several facial designs!
TnUCraft
Get inspired by Fall AND Winter designs that will want you to look forward to Thanksgiving and Christmas.
CustomTeeBall
These Halloween/Fall face masks will give you that rustic feel with their simple phrases that celebrate the cooler season.
Do you know of other face mask makers who are designing Halloween or fall-themed masks? Tell us in the comments below!