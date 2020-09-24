71ºF

Find Halloween, fall-inspired face masks while supporting local from these 7 Houston-area mask designers

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Halloween face masks by Theyeetboutique.
Halloween face masks by Theyeetboutique. (Courtesy of Theyeetboutique/Etsy.com)

HOUSTON – Tired of wearing the same face masks when you’re out and about? Why not give it a little “pumpkin spice"?

Houston-area mask designers are showing their Halloween and fall-inspired on Etsy, where designers sell their handcrafted items made from scratch.

So, if you’re looking for a new look this fall, look for these Houston-area designers selling Halloween or fall-inspired masks on Etsy.

Here’s a list:

Theyeetboutique

This Houston-area online boutique sells spooky-inspired masks that are for sure to bring in the Halloween spirit.

Halloween face masks by Theyeetboutique.
Halloween face masks by Theyeetboutique. (Courtesy of Theyeetboutique/Etsy.com)

BunkerandBroomstick

Looking for fall inspiration? Etsy user BunkerandBroomstick has various fall face mask patterns to match your look.

BlunderandBroomstick and her fall-inspired mask.
BlunderandBroomstick and her fall-inspired mask. (Courtesy of BlunderandBroomstick/Etsy.com)

Amandacrafts20

If you are looking for higher quality Halloween face masks, this designer has them!

"Hey Boo" Halloween face mask by Amandacrafts20
"Hey Boo" Halloween face mask by Amandacrafts20 (Courtesy of Amandacrafts20/Etsy.com)

CarlaJordinBoutique

This Houston-area designer has several face mask designs celebrating the fall season, Halloween, and even Thanksgiving.

Collection of CarlaJordinBoutique's face masks.
Collection of CarlaJordinBoutique's face masks. (Courtesy of CarlaJordinBoutique/Etsy.com)

MaxVisionaryStore

Be a Jack-O-Lantern for Halloween this year by wearing a pumpkin face mask with several facial designs!

Jack-O-Lantern face masks by MaxVisionaryStore.
Jack-O-Lantern face masks by MaxVisionaryStore. (Courtesy of MaxVisionaryStore/Etsy.com)

TnUCraft

Get inspired by Fall AND Winter designs that will want you to look forward to Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Collection of face masks by TnUCraft
Collection of face masks by TnUCraft (Courtesy of TnUCraft/Etsy.com)

CustomTeeBall

These Halloween/Fall face masks will give you that rustic feel with their simple phrases that celebrate the cooler season.

Fall face masks by CustomTeeBear
Fall face masks by CustomTeeBear (Courtesy of CustomTeeBear/Etsy.com)

Do you know of other face mask makers who are designing Halloween or fall-themed masks? Tell us in the comments below!

