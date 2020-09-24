Find Halloween, fall-inspired face masks while supporting local from these 7 Houston-area mask designers

HOUSTON – Tired of wearing the same face masks when you’re out and about? Why not give it a little “pumpkin spice"?

Houston-area mask designers are showing their Halloween and fall-inspired on Etsy, where designers sell their handcrafted items made from scratch.

So, if you’re looking for a new look this fall, look for these Houston-area designers selling Halloween or fall-inspired masks on Etsy.

Here’s a list:

This Houston-area online boutique sells spooky-inspired masks that are for sure to bring in the Halloween spirit.

Halloween face masks by Theyeetboutique. (Courtesy of Theyeetboutique/Etsy.com)

Looking for fall inspiration? Etsy user BunkerandBroomstick has various fall face mask patterns to match your look.

BlunderandBroomstick and her fall-inspired mask. (Courtesy of BlunderandBroomstick/Etsy.com)

If you are looking for higher quality Halloween face masks, this designer has them!

"Hey Boo" Halloween face mask by Amandacrafts20 (Courtesy of Amandacrafts20/Etsy.com)

This Houston-area designer has several face mask designs celebrating the fall season, Halloween, and even Thanksgiving.

Collection of CarlaJordinBoutique's face masks. (Courtesy of CarlaJordinBoutique/Etsy.com)

Be a Jack-O-Lantern for Halloween this year by wearing a pumpkin face mask with several facial designs!

Jack-O-Lantern face masks by MaxVisionaryStore. (Courtesy of MaxVisionaryStore/Etsy.com)

Get inspired by Fall AND Winter designs that will want you to look forward to Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Collection of face masks by TnUCraft (Courtesy of TnUCraft/Etsy.com)

These Halloween/Fall face masks will give you that rustic feel with their simple phrases that celebrate the cooler season.

Fall face masks by CustomTeeBear (Courtesy of CustomTeeBear/Etsy.com)

Do you know of other face mask makers who are designing Halloween or fall-themed masks? Tell us in the comments below!