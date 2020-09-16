MAPPED: Where to find pumpkin patches in the Houston-area that are fun for all ages

HOUSTON – Fall is finally here, and an annual visit to a pumpkin patch is a traditional way to celebrate.

Several pumpkin patches are popping up as we are deep into the fall season. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some pumpkin patches will follow safety protocols, including mask wearing, and recommendations to ensure a safe visit for all guests.

Below you will find a list of pumpkin patches in the Houston-area along with a map.

Address: 3601 Highway 6, Alvin

Admission: To be announced

Dates: To be announced

Address: 2223 FM 1092, Missouri City

Admission: Free

Dates: October 3-31, 2020

Address: 7632 Spring Cypress, Spring

Admission: $7 per person

Dates: Weekends in October

Address: 7705 FM 332, Brookshire

Admission: Click here for tickets. Reservations are required.

Dates: Sept. 26 - Oct. 31.

Address: 510 Chilsom Trails, Wallis

Admission: Click here for tickets.

Dates: Weekends starting September 19

Address: 23501 Macedonia, Hockley

Admission: Click here for tickets.

Dates: All month in October

Address: 3203 FM 1960, Humble

Admission: $14 per person

Dates: To be announced

Address: 2877 FM 1941, Winnie

Admission: $7 per person, discounts available for First Responders, military, and seniors 60 and over.

Dates: Saturdays in October