MAPPED: Where to find pumpkin patches in the Houston-area that are fun for all ages

HOUSTON – Fall is finally here, and an annual visit to a pumpkin patch is a traditional way to celebrate.
Several pumpkin patches are popping up as we are deep into the fall season. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some pumpkin patches will follow safety protocols, including mask wearing, and recommendations to ensure a safe visit for all guests.
Below you will find a list of pumpkin patches in the Houston-area along with a map.
Froberg’s Farm
Address: 3601 Highway 6, Alvin
Admission: To be announced
Dates: To be announced
Heritage Baptist Church Pumpkin Patch
Address: 2223 FM 1092, Missouri City
Admission: Free
Dates: October 3-31, 2020
Old Time Christmas Tree Farm & Pumpkin Patch
Address: 7632 Spring Cypress, Spring
Admission: $7 per person
Dates: Weekends in October
Dewberry Farm
Address: 7705 FM 332, Brookshire
Admission: Click here for tickets. Reservations are required.
Dates: Sept. 26 - Oct. 31.
Blessington Farms
Address: 510 Chilsom Trails, Wallis
Admission: Click here for tickets.
Dates: Weekends starting September 19
Oil Ranch
Address: 23501 Macedonia, Hockley
Admission: Click here for tickets.
Dates: All month in October
Old MacDonald Farms
Address: 3203 FM 1960, Humble
Admission: $14 per person
Dates: To be announced
Berryland Farms of Texas
Address: 2877 FM 1941, Winnie
Admission: $7 per person, discounts available for First Responders, military, and seniors 60 and over.
Dates: Saturdays in October