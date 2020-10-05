Halloween, Día de los Muertos inflatables, blow molds we WANT this year

HOUSTON – Halloween is on its way and that means it’s time to deck out our yards and houses with all the things that make the holidays fun.

For us, that means enormous inflatables and blow molds – the kind that your mom or dad lugged out of the garage and lit up for spooky splendor through the holiday season.

Not a fan? This article is not for you.

This article is for the uber fan of everything big and bold and light-up for the holidays. Inflatables and blow molds are experiencing a surge of popularity. Go into any big box store and you’ll see a selection that will have you drooling. Here are some of our favorites this year.

Inflatables

The Dragon

This dragon is impressive in person. The colors are bright and the movement will definitely catch the attention of any and all who pass your house or apartment. Side note – wouldn’t this be amazing to have looking over a fence?

Lowes' dragon inflatable (Lowes)

Frankenstein’s monster

This guy is just cute. We love the details and design of this inflatable. Great face and clothing and a sure hit with the classic crowd.

Halloween inflatable

“Ghostbusters”

This car inflatable with Slimer riding along will make anyone stop and experience nostalgia. The inflatable is on the pricey side, but if you’re going all in, this is the one to splurge for. It’s a centerpiece you’re not likely to regret.

Halloween inflatable

“Beetlejuice”

Love “Beetlejuice”? This inflatable is on point. KPRC 2′s Owen Conflenti loves it.

Halloween inflatable

“Little Shop of Horrors”

If you’re feeling a little “Little Shop of Horrors” this year, this colorful inflatable will make your yard into a beauty of epic proportions. It’s more than seven feet tall.

Halloween inflatable

“Coco”

If you were charmed by this movie, the inflatable will have you clicking “Add to cart” this year. The Miguel and Dante inflatable features the duo from the movie in adorable gear that will make any Halloween display awesome or rock out any Día de los Muertos display.

Halloween inflatable

Blow molds

Vintage blow molds are hot commodities on social media marketplaces and eBay. But if you don’t want to shell out serious cash for vintage, look for new versions with bright colors and vintage styles. Here are some of our favorites.

Ghost

If you love the vintage blow molds you find on eBay and elsewhere the Union blow molds line is what you’re looking for. This ghost is so sweet and has the pumpkin and ghost thing going on, so you don’t need to buy two things.

Pumpkin

It’s a little different, and super spooky. This lighted pumpkin blow mold is black with a light that changes colors through the night.

If you’re the traditional type, this blow mold marries the best of the classic Halloween look and fiber optic options.

Skull

This skull is enormous and will be a cool centerpiece to any Halloween or Dia de los Muertos display.

What are your recommendations for finding great yard decor? Leave your suggestions in the comments.