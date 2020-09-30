Looking for a fall aroma to fill your home? Here is where you can get the best scented candles in Houston

HOUSTON – Pumpkin spice, autumn leaves, apple pie, oh my!

Candle lovers know you don’t have to leave your house to bask in the ambiance of the fall season. The great thing about candles is that they can bring the apple orchard, pumpkin patch and sweater weather scents to you.

Whether you are looking for a new, warm scent or just want to create a cozy atmosphere on a chilly day, here is where you can get the best candles that will help deliver an autumn-like aroma in the comfort of your own home:

Located at 5217 Almeda Rd., this Houston staple is a premium fragrance lifestyle brand that specializes in hand-poured triple scented candles, aroma sprays, burning oils, and more. One of its most popular scents this season is the Pumpkin Cheesecake candle.

Fall in Love with our New Fall Fragrance. “Pumpkin Chesscake” ~ A scrumptious, mouth-watering blend of creamy pumpkin, spices, vanilla, and cream cheese with a hint of graham cracker crust....... Fire 🔥 Posted by Simply Scents Candle Co. on Monday, September 28, 2020

Known for unique scents like Texas Cowboy and Pumpkin Soufflé, Houston Candle Company is sure to deliver when it comes to your candle needs. You can order on its website.

Onata Fragrances is a Houston-based company that offers all-natural soy candles and scented reed diffusers. Their Amber Oud and Autumn Lush candles are beautifully scented with patchouli, cinnamon and ginger, which are known to create the perfect ambiance. Click here to see where you can shop their collection.

✨It’s Fall y’all and we have released Autumn Lush!✨This is truly my favorite time of year. The weather cools off a... Posted by Onata Fragrances Pure Soy Candles and more on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

How could we not mention Bath & Body Works? The company’s three-wick candles are a hit for the season, especially with candle scents like Pecan Pie, Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow, Flannel, and Lakeside Morning.

Fall scents have arrived at Foxfire Candle Works. This 100% local candle boutique and fragrance bar blends your favorite scents in their hand-poured soy candles, diffusers, mists, scrubs, lotions, hand soap and more. Of its many candle scents, there are plenty that embody the fall season.

Posted by Foxfire Candle Works on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

