9 unexplainable ghost stories from Houston-area residents

HOUSTON – It's inevitable to sometimes become startled when you hear a weird noise around the house or feel a presence in the room when you're alone.

Occurrences like that often happen, but these Houston-area residents have had some real-life spooky ghost encounters.

Below are nine unexplainable ghost stories shared by KPRC viewers.

Read on if you're brave enough and make sure your lights are on.

1. Megan Butler from Missouri City, Texas

📷

"I captured this picture when viewing flooding in Riverstone after Harvey. Didn't see it with the naked eye, but saw it later when scrolling through my pics, I threw my phone. Several people in Sienna say she is one of the common Sienna Ghosts."

2. Toyya Braskey

Notice the hand grasping my dog? I'm trying to get up the nerve to do EVP and ask who or what is sleeping in my bed? When I check in on my dog on my home security dog is always playing with someone. Posted by Toyya Braskey on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

"There is a ghost that sleeps with me, shapeshifts, and plays with my dog and assk me for my security cam video. All my life spirits have been drawn to me. I have several ghost photos, but this latest entity playing with my dog is unique. No, I am not bothered by it. This is usual in my life. Specifically, look at the white arm in this short clip and look at the white hand playing with my dog; you can see the hand clasp my dog's head."

3. Les Pallett from League City, Texas

"Yes I believe. I've seen a ghost. Back in the early 90s I worked at Maxwell House Coffee in Houston. The original plant was a Ford Model T plant. Well, one night I was working OT around 9 or 10 p.m. I was sitting in the break room. I saw an older gentleman walk past the first of four windows. Each window was about 4 feet by 4 feet in size and was about 3 feet off the ground with about 3 feet of brick in between each window.

The older man walked past the first two windows but never walked past the door leading into the break room or the last two windows. So I kept waiting for this man (who I had never seen before) to continue walking but after a few minutes never did. A few minutes later I decided to walk outside the room to see where he went. When I got outside there was no one there. I thought that was weird but went on about my business. The location of the break room was right next to the time clock so everybody had to walk past.

About a month later I was sitting in the mechanic shop talking to a few of the guys. One guy was telling a story about how him and another gentleman went fishing and caught all these fish. He told me that the picture of him and his buddy was on the wall in the other room. I went over there to check out the picture and saw the guy that had walked past the break room a month earlier but never emerged. When I told the maintenance man about the guy I had seen a month earlier, he told me there was no way. I assured him that that was the exact same guy I saw walk past the break room but never walk all the way past it. He told me that that guy's name was Butch and that he had died five years earlier walking to the time clock. I have no doubt in my mind that this story is true."

4. Christy Rodgers Collins from Midfield, Texas

"I have had many unexplainable things happen to me, but this is one of them. When I was almost 7, my great grandmother passed away. My mother had just had a baby and couldn't go be with the family to handle things and be at the funeral. The night after she died, I woke up from a dead sleep and I saw her standing in my doorway in her favorite dress which they ended up burying her in. I will always believe it was her checking in on us and saying goodbye."

5. Lorri Brown

"My son was supposed to be a twin. I lost one of them. A few years ago I was asleep on my couch after taking the kids to the bus. I heard something walk across my floor ( I live in a mobile home). I woke up and saw my son wearing exactly what I put him in for Red Ribbon Week. I saw him walk into my bedroom and yelled at him asking why he was not in school. I got no answer. I went to my room and there was nobody there. My dad always said that when my son stayed at their house he would wake up to my son standing in the doorway, but it was not my son."

6. Lyndsey Stephens from Houston

"Was walking my dog in my Grandma's back yard. This was during one of the hurricanes, but a couple of hours before it actually hit. Saw a guy that looked familiar in the neighbor's yard smiling and waving at me. I didn't think anything of it. I smiled and waved back. As I walked back into the house, it hit me: It was my Grandpa. Problem is, he died two years to that exact day. Watching over us, I'm sure."

7. Cindy Zapata

"My mom passed four years ago and when this last flood happened in September I had to stay at my brother's house where mama lived, and she used to smoke at night before she went to bed and sometimes have one at around midnight. Well, I could smell a cigarette when I stayed those two nights. Yes, I do believe. Miss you mama😭"

8. Patty Salazar

"I saw a woman and child at my mom's home. I was washing dishes and felt someone was behind me, I turn around and see them. I froze, I couldn't scream or move, they just looked at me said nothing. You could see through them. Both dressed like back in the old days like Bonnie and Clyde clothes. Then they slowly disappeared. A very weird experience."

9. JaNice Bloise from Houston

"I used to work for a night club. When I started working there one day the owner called and asked what I needed. I told him I didn't call him and he said I beeped him but I didn't. The same thing happened with the manager and a few bartenders they called said I called them. One day I told one of the ladies that worked in the main office about the weird things happening and she told me I warned you; you would be hearing weird stuff but it's just the building settling.

While we were talking the head bartender and assistant manager came in and I told her about the phone calls and then she joked maybe it’s David, I asked whose David? She said one of the owner’s brothers, he was killed. Then the name Charlie popped into my head and I told her no, my ghost name is Charlie, they all laughed and one by one left. An hour later she called me and asked if I was sitting down. I said “yes, why?” She said she spoke to the owner’s sister (who worked in the main office as well) and that David’s middle name was Charles and the family called him Charlie."