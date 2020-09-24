Dessert to die for: These holiday pies will be the talk of your Texas table

HOUSTON – A slice of pie is like a little slice of the holiday season. It is hard to imagine a holiday gathering without some form of pie, be it a classic, like pumpkin, or something more whimsical.

Take yours and your loved one’s taste buds of a magical pie-travaganza with these delicious recipes.

Pumpkin pie

Ahh, classic pumpkin. The warm, silky, spice-filled dessert that tastes the way the sun feels on a cold winter day. This recipe will make your holiday dessert course feel like a fond, nostalgic memory with every bite. Not to mention, it’s practically the most quintessential holiday pie in America.

Sweet potato pecan pie

You love pecan and you love sweet potato, so why choose between two pies when you can have the best of both worlds? This recipe combines the best things about pecan and sweet potato pie into a must-have crunchy, rich dessert.

Apple pie

Apple pie is another classic. While few things are more American than apple pie, I can’t be the only person who thinks it can be a little...blasé. Spruce up this classic by skipping the lattice and topping it with a delightful crumble. Whoever said not to mess with a good thing will be eating their words.

Cinnamon pie

One of the best parts of the holidays are all the fall and winter ingredients that come to the forefront of the food pyramid. Cinnamon is a staple in holiday cooking whether it be in soups (yes, soups), pumpkin spice lattes or dessert. Sure it shines in pumpkin pie, but why not give the spice the holiday pedestal it deserves? This cinnamon pie will have you wondering why you have been baking anything else.

Cranberry orange custard pie

Cranberries are like the misunderstood, black sheep of the holiday family. They are sour and mostly used to be made into cranberry sauce, a side dish that — lets face it — often gets overlooked amid the cacophony of mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, ham, turkey, gravy and more. However, they are more than just a sour berry. Let cranberries shine the way they should with this eye-popping custard pie.

BONUS:

Brown sugar plum cake

I know this isn’t a pie but stay with me. I made this for a family holiday because I had some plums that were purchased in a haze of wishful thinking. Instead of eating them, they ended up as dessert and it worked out so much better. The cake is light, fluffy and sweet, and the plums add a nice tart, fruity flavor. It was basically a bite of holiday spirit. Totally worth it. (You can see a picture of my cake below. For whatever reason, I didn’t take a better photo, so enjoy).