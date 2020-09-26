Space Center Houston hosts family-friendly Halloween experience, Galaxy Frights

HOUSTON – Galaxy Frights, a family-friendly Halloween experience, is debuting at Space Center Houston on Oct. 30-31.

The event will include trick or treat candy stations, a costume parade, a new film featuring astronauts and flight controllers sharing their spookiest space mission stories and an up-close look at NASA’s spider-like robot, Spidernaut.

Guests will also be able to take a selfie with mascot Commander Quest in front of a massive inflatable Moon.

“We’re thrilled to offer a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween at Space Center Houston’s new Galaxy Frights, presented by Reliant,” said William T. Harris, president and CEO of the dynamic science and space exploration learning destination. “Explore the world of weird science with interactive activities and trick or treat safely among the museums extensive artifact collection.”

Galaxy Frights will feature spooky activities for all ages 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The experience will also include special guest speakers including NASA astronauts.

Social distancing measures and face masks for guests ages two and older are required. Costumes masks are not allowed.

Tickets prices range from $24.95 for children (ages 4-11) to $29.95 for adults (12 and older) with discounts for seniors and members of the military.

To purchase timed admission tickets to Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Frights, visit spacecenter.org.

“Now more than ever, the community is looking for opportunities to safely spend time with family and friends,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “Galaxy Frights, presented by Reliant, is the perfect place for Houstonians of all ages to enjoy the Halloween fun.”