MAPPED: Get lost in one of 7 Houston-area corn mazes with the whole family

HOUSTON – Corn mazes are a sign that fall is here in Houston, also that cooler days and nights are ahead.

These fun mazes are filled with miles of right turns, left turns and u-tunes to find your way to the finish. The best part? It’s great for the whole family to enjoy.

Most of the local corn mazes are just a short drive away, while others are in conjunction with pumpkin patches as part of a fall festival.

The list, and map below shows seven local corn mazes in the Houston-area. Reservations are often required this year, so be sure to plan ahead.

Address: 9963 Poole, Montgomery

Admission: Click here for tickets

Dates: Sept. 26 - Nov. 8

Address: 510 Chisolm Trail, Wallis

Admission: Click here for tickets.

Dates: Weekends in September and October

Address: 3601 Highway 6, Alvin

Admission: To be announced

Dates: To be announced

Address: 7705 Fm 332, Brookshire

Admission: Click here for tickets. Reservations are required.

Dates: Weekends in September and October

Address: 22601 Lutheran Church, Tomball

Admission: Click here for tickets.

Dates: Weekends, Oct. 3 - Nov. 1

Address: 784 CR 254, Moulton (between Houston and San Antonio)

Admission: Click here for tickets.

Dates: Weekends in October and November

Address: 2877 FM 1941, Winnie

Admission: $7 per person. Discounts available for First Responders, military and seniors 60 and over.

Dates: Weekends in October