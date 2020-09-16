MAPPED: Get lost in one of 7 Houston-area corn mazes with the whole family

HOUSTON – Corn mazes are a sign that fall is here in Houston, also that cooler days and nights are ahead.
These fun mazes are filled with miles of right turns, left turns and u-tunes to find your way to the finish. The best part? It’s great for the whole family to enjoy.
Most of the local corn mazes are just a short drive away, while others are in conjunction with pumpkin patches as part of a fall festival.
The list, and map below shows seven local corn mazes in the Houston-area. Reservations are often required this year, so be sure to plan ahead.
P-6 Farms
Address: 9963 Poole, Montgomery
Admission: Click here for tickets
Dates: Sept. 26 - Nov. 8
Blessington Farms
Address: 510 Chisolm Trail, Wallis
Admission: Click here for tickets.
Dates: Weekends in September and October
Froberg’s Farm
Address: 3601 Highway 6, Alvin
Admission: To be announced
Dates: To be announced
Dewberry Farm
Address: 7705 Fm 332, Brookshire
Admission: Click here for tickets. Reservations are required.
Dates: Weekends in September and October
Tomball Corn Maze
Address: 22601 Lutheran Church, Tomball
Admission: Click here for tickets.
Dates: Weekends, Oct. 3 - Nov. 1
Rocky Creek Maze
Address: 784 CR 254, Moulton (between Houston and San Antonio)
Admission: Click here for tickets.
Dates: Weekends in October and November
Berryland Farms of Texas
Address: 2877 FM 1941, Winnie
Admission: $7 per person. Discounts available for First Responders, military and seniors 60 and over.
Dates: Weekends in October