Spooktacular! See photos of Houstonians' stunning Halloween décor

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Inflatable decorations in front of this Houston-area home (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The coronavirus pandemic is not stopping Houstonians from decorating for the holidays, including Halloween.

Our KPRC 2 Facebook followers shared pictures of their spooky decorations from their home, some say it’s a way to bring joy to a horrible year.

Facebook follower Tammy Williams shared this image of a Halloween-themed Christmas tree with an inflatable dragon. She said she has her up since August because she “needed much joy in the family this year."

Posted by Tammy Williams on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Pamela Torma decorated the outside of her home with a combination of fall and Halloween décor.

Posted by Pamela Torma on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Michelle Isam went with a “Nightmare Before Christmas” theme this year. Her village is reminiscent of Christmas villages, but with a decidedly spooky touch.

Posted by Michelle Isam on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Jennifer Drisdale Sutton wrapped some spiders and web in a white Christmas tree.

Posted by Jennifer Drisdale Sutton on Thursday, October 1, 2020

An army of skeletons invade Liz Luzby Vines' yard.

Posted by Liz Lusby Vines on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Did you decorate this year for Halloween? Tell us in the comments below!

