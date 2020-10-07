Spooktacular! See photos of Houstonians' stunning Halloween décor

HOUSTON – The coronavirus pandemic is not stopping Houstonians from decorating for the holidays, including Halloween.

Our KPRC 2 Facebook followers shared pictures of their spooky decorations from their home, some say it’s a way to bring joy to a horrible year.

Facebook follower Tammy Williams shared this image of a Halloween-themed Christmas tree with an inflatable dragon. She said she has her up since August because she “needed much joy in the family this year."

Pamela Torma decorated the outside of her home with a combination of fall and Halloween décor.

Michelle Isam went with a “Nightmare Before Christmas” theme this year. Her village is reminiscent of Christmas villages, but with a decidedly spooky touch.

Jennifer Drisdale Sutton wrapped some spiders and web in a white Christmas tree.

An army of skeletons invade Liz Luzby Vines' yard.

Did you decorate this year for Halloween? Tell us in the comments below!