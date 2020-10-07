Spooktacular! See photos of Houstonians' stunning Halloween décor

HOUSTON – The coronavirus pandemic is not stopping Houstonians from decorating for the holidays, including Halloween.
Our KPRC 2 Facebook followers shared pictures of their spooky decorations from their home, some say it’s a way to bring joy to a horrible year.
Facebook follower Tammy Williams shared this image of a Halloween-themed Christmas tree with an inflatable dragon. She said she has her up since August because she “needed much joy in the family this year."
Posted by Tammy Williams on Thursday, October 1, 2020
Pamela Torma decorated the outside of her home with a combination of fall and Halloween décor.
Posted by Pamela Torma on Thursday, October 1, 2020
Michelle Isam went with a “Nightmare Before Christmas” theme this year. Her village is reminiscent of Christmas villages, but with a decidedly spooky touch.
Posted by Michelle Isam on Thursday, October 1, 2020
Jennifer Drisdale Sutton wrapped some spiders and web in a white Christmas tree.
Posted by Jennifer Drisdale Sutton on Thursday, October 1, 2020
An army of skeletons invade Liz Luzby Vines' yard.
Posted by Liz Lusby Vines on Thursday, October 1, 2020
Did you decorate this year for Halloween? Tell us in the comments below!
Are your Halloween decorations up? Share a photo or two of your display with us. We'll share the best in a story on...Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Thursday, October 1, 2020