MAP: Here’s where you can go on a family-friendly hayride in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Fall is officially here! That means leaves will soon begin to fall, temperatures will begin to drop and we’ll all get to enjoy our favorite seasonal activities like hayrides and pumpkin picking.

Below you’ll find a list of farms in the Houston area offering family-friendly hayrides along with a map of the locations:

Blessington Farms Fall Festival offers many activities including hayrides, giant slides, barrel train rides, animal encounters and more. Tickets can be purchased online for $20. The farm is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. through Nov. 21.

When: Sept. 26 - Nov. 21 (Not open Sundays in November)

Cost: Admission for adults and kids ages 2 and up is priced at $20. Tickets for seniors 65 and up are priced at $15

Dewberry Farm in Brookshire features over 50 kid-friendly attractions including an eight-acre corn maze, a pumpkin patch and pig races. The farm is open every fall weekend through Nov. 15. Guests must purchase tickets online and make a reservation prior to visiting. Discounts are available for seniors older than 60 years, military and first responder families and groups of 15 or more.

When: Sept. 26 - Nov. 15

Cost: $31.82 plus taxes and fees for unlimited play at over 35 attractions. Kids aged 2 and under get free admission

Parking: Free

At P-6 Farms in Montgomery, families can enjoy ranch activities including hayrides, flower picking, wheel barrel racing and more. The farm will be open every weekend from Sept. 26 through Nov. 8. Ranch hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

When: Sept. 26 - Nov. 8, with additional dates on Oct. 16, 23 and 30.

Cost: General admission for ages 3 and up is $17.95 plus taxes and fees

Oil Ranch in Hockley offers over 50 acres of family fun. Attractions and activities include taking a hayride out to feed cattle, milking a cow, learning to rope a calf, paint-balling and more. The amusement park will be open every weekend from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31. Ranch hours this season will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

A ranch representative told KPRC 2 that they’ll be launching a new website sometime next week with admission prices and online ticket specials.

When: Oct. 2 - Oct. 31

The pumpkin patch at Old Time Christmas Tree Farm will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 2 through Nov. 1. Admission is priced at $7 per person. However, tickets to its eight attractions must be purchased separately. Attraction tickets are priced at $3 per ticket. Guests can save 10% through a value pack which includes 10 tickets for $27.

When: Oct. 2 - Nov. 1

Cost: General admission for ages 2 and up is $7

The Holy Cross 13th Annual Pumpkin patch will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting Oct. 11 through Oct. 31. Activities including hayrides, pumpkin decorating, face painting and more will only take place Saturdays and Sundays.

When: From noon to 6 p.m. Fridays, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and from noon to 6:30 p.m. Sundays

Cost: Free

Froberg’s Farm in Alvin will kick off its seventh annual fall festival on Oct. 3. The event features activities including a lighted hayride with music, cookie decorating and more.

When: Oct. 3 - To be announced at a later date

Cost: To be announced at a later dater

7 Acre Wood will be hosting its 20th Annual October Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 31. The free, family-friendly event will feature a vendor market, a playground, a petting zoo and more. Tickets for hayrides, pony rides and other activities will be sold separately.

When: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31

Cost: Free

Know of any other places offering hayrides in the Houston-area? Let us know in the comments below.