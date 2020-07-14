TIMELINE: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo: A coronavirus timeline of messages

HOUSTON – Since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the message from government officials has evolved.

Texas is no exception. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has been part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic since the beginning.

Here’s a look back, in chronological order, at the judge’s communications about the coronavirus.

FEBRUARY

February 11, 2020

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo launches coronavirus rumor control website to combat misinformation

“The best way for residents to understand the current state of coronavirus is to rely on information from trusted sources. We want to partner with residents and empower folks to seek out reliable information so that they can make informed decisions on how best to stay safe.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Feb. 11, 2020

MARCH

March 2, 2020

Harris County Judge Hidalgo, public health officials provide update on coronavirus

Hidalgo said if there was a confirmed case in the Houston area, the city will be notified as soon as possible. Click2Houston.com on March 2, 2020

March 27, 2020

Mark Tice apologizes after saying Lina Hidalgo should speak English

“I have this blessing that I can speak Spanish. At least a third of the county speaks Spanish and I must use that skill that I have. Especially when there’s a disaster situation, we have to make sure that those key messages get out to the communities.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on March 27, 2020

March 28, 2020

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo provides tour inside call center responsible for health pre-screenings

“These people are the tip of the spear when it comes to dealing with this virus. We have limited resources (and) limited tests, so it shouldn’t be about who shows up first. It should be about who needs it most.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on March 28, 2020

APRIL

April 2, 2020

Judges not currently hearing eviction cases, but Hidalgo says she will make an order if needed

“All of us should stay home unless our jobs are essential for the health and safety of our community. We are taking all of this one step at a time.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on April 2, 2020

April 6, 2020

Mayor Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announce new resources to help essential workers find child care

“I think history will remember people in two ways-- those who took bold action to ensure that we are stopping the spread of the virus or those who drag their feet, or worse, stood in the way.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on April 6, 2020

April 11, 2020

WATCH: Harris County Judge Hidalgo, Mayor Turner provide update on coronavirus response

“This is to be used as a last resort… That would mean that our hospitals used up their surge capacity and now will have to use the capacity we are building at NRG.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on April 11, 2020

April 16, 2020

Governor Abbott, Harris County Judge Hidalgo announce opening of Walgreens COVID-19 testing sites

“Collection and testing is one of the most powerful tools we have in the fight against COVID-19, and we are working every day to increase testing capacity for the people of Harris County. We are grateful to Walgreens for their partnership to get these new sites online so we can continue to ramp up testing, identify Texans who have contracted COVID-19, and slow the spread of this virus.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joint statement on April 16, 2020

April 16, 2020

‘We can’t do this prematurely’: Hidalgo talks about reopening Harris County, more testing sites

“We can’t do this prematurely. It doesn’t serve the economy. We would just end up back where we started.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on April 16, 2020

April 20, 2020

Hidalgo appoints czar to oversee Harris County’s emergence from coronavirus pandemic

“The reason we want to start now, in the thick of this crisis ... is because people can’t wait. Every day that passes, folks struggle. It’s another day of misery and stress. The impacts to the community are huge and we are lucky there are resources available now.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on April 20, 2020

April 21, 2020

Harris County Judge says hospital admissions rose slightly in past few days, peak not reached

“We need to get this curve down.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on April 21, 2020

April 22, 2020

INVESTIGATES: Conversations underway to dismantle costly temporary hospital at NRG Park

Judge Lina Hidalgo said she is thankful the county didn’t need to use the facility for this first round of coronavirus cases. Click2Houston.com on April 22, 2020

April 23, 2020

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo sued over face mask requirement

The suit claims Hidalgo has exceeded her authority by implementing orders more restrictive than those of Gov. Greg Abbott, which take precedence. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on April 23, 2020

April 24, 2020

This is why a mask order was put in place, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

“This is about getting the economy open and keeping it open once we do that, …If we all continue to stay home and apart from one another for just a few more days, we will see that curve hit that peak and come down to the level we need it to get to.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on April 24, 2020

April 24, 2020

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says it’s ‘winding down’ on using NRG as medical shelter

“I’ve directed our staff to wind down the contract with the private contractor Garner for medical shelter at NRG. NRG was an insurance policy it was a bridge for us to be able to get to where we could get resources locally. ... If we hadn’t had the resource and there was a surge it would have been tragic.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on April 24, 2020

April 27, 2020

Hidalgo announces COVID-19 testing strike team and new mobile testing sites

Hidalgo said the goal is to save lives and work proactively to isolate areas where the virus could spread. This will only be for Harris County outside of city limits. Click2Houston.com on April 27, 2020

April 27, 2020

Harris County judge says she will amend mask order to conform with Gov. Abbott’s order. See how other local leaders reacted

“Harris County is the epicenter for the COVID-19 crisis in Texas and face coverings are one of the only weapons we have to stop the spread of the virus and reopen safely. We have a face-covering order today and we’ll still have a face-covering order tomorrow. In practical terms, the governor’s order doesn’t change much because, like every order we’ve issued so far, we’d made it clear that the priority was education. The fine was there as a signal of how vital mask-wearing is, and in many ways, the community got that message. It’s been disappointing to see folks politicize public health, and I hope this means they’ll go back to focusing on health and safety instead of politics. As we have in the past, we will amend this order to conform with the governor’s.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on April 27, 2020

April 28, 2020

Judge Lina Hidalgo announces three key components to getting Harris County back on track

“Our only real weapon right now is social distancing, face coverings, making sure that we’re being prudent with our interactions. That if we feel we may have the virus, we’re getting tested so folks can begin identifying and doing this work of contact tracing. Every single piece here depends on you and this is a war that’s very much still going on. We are still in the middle of it, and if people get too lenient and falter on following the guidelines, the virus could come back even stronger.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on April 28, 2020

MAY

May 1, 2020

‘Not so fast’: Reopening is a slow process that will take teamwork, Hidalgo says

“Reopening doesn’t mean mission accomplished. It doesn’t mean that the virus goes away. If the virus spreads like wildfire and the hospitals run out of space ... things are going to have to shut back down again.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on May 1, 2020

May 2, 2020

Hidalgo signs new stay-home, work-safe order for businesses not permitted to reopen by Abbott

“We need to remain vigilant for a phased reopening to work.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in a letter, published May 2, 2020

May 5, 2020

Hidalgo reminds residents to prepare for hurricane season amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We must do everything we can to prepare together, and stay focused on working to be resilient. Many in our community are struggling financially because of the COVID0-19 pandemic, but there are things each of us can do today to prepare. Check up on your insurance policies, assemble supplies you may need in one place, and learn your zip zone and evacuation route.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on May 5, 2020

May 12, 2020

‘We are not powerless’: Hidalgo highlights progress on flood mitigation projects despite coronavirus

“Just as with COVID-19, we’re putting science above politics. We require the most stringent detention requirements that can possibly be done under the law so when developers build in Harris County outside the city of Houston, they are not allowed to displace water to where they’ll flood people downstream.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on May 12, 2020

May 13, 2020

300 contact tracers will be ready to go in Harris County next week, Hidalgo says

Hidalgo made her remarks after speaking to a class of trainees at Harris County Public Health. She said that some of those who will become tracers are people who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic. Others are volunteers. Click2Houston.com on May 13, 2020

May 14, 2020

How Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is navigating coronavirus and conservative backlash in Texas’ biggest county

You’re always going to have detractors. I’m not going to put approval ratings on a pedestal. That’s not the point.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on May 14, 2020

May 20, 2020

‘No safer’: Hidalgo extends ‘stay home, work safe’ order for Harris County until June 10

“When folks ask, ‘Are we safe?’ I say, ‘We are no safer than we were in March.’” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on May 20, 2020

May 26, 2020

TRUST INDEX: Checking the accuracy of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s statement about COVID-19 in Houston vs. New York City

On Thursday, May 21, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo was talking about her new stay home order when she made a statement about Houston’s fight against COVID-19 compared to another large city. Click2Houston.com on May 26, 2020

JUNE

June 4, 2020

Mayor Turner, Judge Hidalgo ask for eviction hearings to be put on hold until late August

June 5, 2020

Abbott urges residents of East Texas to be prepared for a ‘quick evacuation.’ Judge Hidalgo tells a different story.

“We are doing everything we can to prepare, but we still need residents to do their part.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on June 5, 2020

June 10, 2020

‘Flatten the curve again’: Judge Hidalgo, Mayor Turner say recent spike in COVID-19 cases puts Houston-area at Threat Level 2

“I’m not going to say ‘I can’t issue an order so let it be.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on June 10, 2020

June 11, 2020

Here’s a breakdown of the COVID-19 threat levels in Harris County

“We may be on the precipice of disaster.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on June 11, 2020

June 12, 2020

How effective are COVID-19 threat level charts in other cities and states?

The new system was laid out amid a spike in new cases and hospitalizations and growing concerns about the spread of the virus in the Houston area. At present, the county is at the second-highest risk level — orange. But Hidalgo warned if current trends continue, she may elevate the threat level to red, which means a recommendation that everyone stay home. Click2Houston.com on June 12, 2020

June 15, 2020

Why a 2nd shutdown over coronavirus might be worse than the 1st -- and how to prevent it

“We’ve got to take action now so that we avoid a shutdown in the future.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on June 15, 2020

June 17, 2020

Turner says mask order similar to Bexar County under consideration, as Houston-area coronavirus cases continue to rise

When KPRC 2 asked Hidalgo’s office for comment on a possible mask order, her office responded with the following statement: Click2Houston.com on June 17, 2020

June 18, 2020

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo hopes to finalize a mask order by Friday, office says

Judge Lina Hidalgo’s office told KPRC 2 Hidalgo hopes to finalize the mask order by Friday. Click2Houston.com on June 18, 2020

June 19, 2020

FAQs: Answers to your most pressing questions about the Harris County mask order

“The requirement is that businesses develop and implement a plan (to comply with the order. I’ve directed my team to seek guidance from the state. We will start with education and I hope we won’t have to go past that.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on June 19, 2020

June 19, 2020

Harris County Judge, Mayor Turner announce order requiring businesses that provide goods and services to mandate masks for customers, employees

Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner likened the order to a “no shirt, no shoes, no service,” policy that many businesses already have in place. Click2Houston.com on June 19, 2020

June 21, 2020

3 things to keep in mind as the Harris County mask order goes into effect Monday

An order issued by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Friday that will require businesses offering goods and services to ensure customers and employees are wearing masks, will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Click2Houston.com on June 21, 2020

June 21, 2020

If Harris County continues same coronavirus track, Houston could be worst affected city in US, expert says

Judge Lina Hidalgo’s office told KPRC 2 Hidalgo hopes to finalize the mask order by Friday. Click2Houston.com on June 21, 2020

June 22, 2020

Could Harris County go to ‘red alert’ on coronavirus threat scale?

“The seven-day trend in hospitalizations and the 14-day trend in hospitalizations are continuing to rise and continuing to speed up. So, those trends are accelerating. I am very, very concerned about what I’m seeing.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on June 22, 2020

June 25, 2020

Some Texas cities revive plans to add hospital bed capacity at convention centers if coronavirus cases climb

“Any day that we don’t use that shelter is a good day. If we end up using it we would be in the type of situation where we’re seeing people in the hallways of hospitals and those shelter beds are by no means sustainable long term beds.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on June 25, 2020

June 25, 2020

Officials prep alternative hospital plans as COVID-19 cases surge to all-time highs

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tweeted Wednesday that NRG is ready to deploy. Click2Houston.com on June 25, 2020

June 25, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott keeps businesses open despite surging coronavirus cases and rising deaths in Texas

“We can’t have such disregard for human life & our economy as to say let’s fill all our base & surge ICU beds before taking meaningful action. Let’s not get there. Let’s have respect for the lives of everyone in our community. Minimize all contacts.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, as cited on June 25, 2020

June 26, 2020

Harris County moved to ‘red alert’ on coronavirus threat scale

“Today, we find ourselves careening toward a catastrophic and unsustainable situation.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on June 26, 2020

June 27, 2020

Selection process underway as thousands apply for Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund

“It is clear that people are hurting, so we’re moving as quickly as possible to get these funds out the door.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on June 27, 2020

June 28, 2020

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo self-quarantining after potential COVID-19 exposure

“Given what we have learned, I will be quarantining at home. The reality of it is, there are thousands of residents across Harris County that are increasingly finding themselves in the same position I am in today. There are rising numbers of residents testing positive for this virus, and more and more requiring hospitalization. We are at Threat Level 1 - Red - and I continue to call on everyone to stay home except for essential activities. That is the only way we avoid a crisis in our hospital system and put our community in a position to reopen in a smarter and more sustainable way. We will beat this threat together as a community and I will continue to ensure we are pursuing every option we have to bring this back under control.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on June 28, 2020

June 29, 2020

Texas city and county leaders ask Gov. Greg Abbott for authority to implement local stay-at-home orders

Over the weekend, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who oversees the state’s largest county, suggested in an interview she was pushing for the authority to issue another stay-at-home order. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on June 29, 2020

June 29, 2020

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo from self-quarantine: Anything less than stay-home order is a ‘gamble on our own people’

“My fear is that we don’t have any proof that that (the governor’s halt to reopenings) will do it. There is no evidence from a community on the verge of disaster that suddenly you put the restaurants at 50 percent capacity and everything was fine. The only thing we know works is a stay-home order. Anything short of that is a gamble on our people.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on June 29, 2020

June 30, 2020

Harris County Commissioners vote 3-2 to extend disaster declaration, including mask order, until Aug. 26

A spokesperson for Judge Lina Hidalgo told KPRC 2′s Syan Rhodes that since the mask order falls under this disaster declaration, it too is extended until August 26. Click2Houston.com on June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tests negative for coronavirus, continues to quarantine

“I’ve tested negative for COVID-19. I’ll continue to follow CDC guidelines and quarantine until Monday, which is 14 days after initial exposure. Grateful for all the messages I’ve received — feel great and ready to keep moving forward.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Judge Hidalgo: Texas Medical Center change in ICU bed capacity reporting is alarming

“Yesterday, the Texas Medical center posted an incomplete slide deck in order to allow time to fully develop a number of new slides. The new slides as well as a number of updated slides that were absent yesterday will be released later today. Collectively, they will provide a more comprehensive and accurate description of the current status.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on June 30, 2020

JULY

July 1, 2020

Mayor Turner, Judge Hidalgo announce new housing initiative for the homeless amid COVID-19 pandemic

“This is a historic effort. This is an issue that does not stop at the city boundaries or at the county boundaries. That is why this effort is so unique. We are breaking down silos between city and county because it is a historic investment.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on July 1, 2020

July 1, 2020

Internal messages reveal crisis at Houston hospitals as coronavirus cases surge

The shifting messages upset Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the county’s top elected official. She vented her frustrations Monday during a virtual news conference from her home, where she’s on self-quarantine after a member of her staff tested positive for the coronavirus. Hidalgo said the “diluted” messaging from some hospital leaders “weakens our community’s ability” to stop the virus. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on July 1, 2020

July 2, 2020

Houston lawyer plans to sue Gov. Abbott regarding mask statewide order

A few months ago, Woodfill sued Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo following her mask order and is already working on the same against the governor. Click2Houston.com on July 2, 2020

July 2, 2020

Here’s what will happen if you’re caught violating Gov. Abbott’s mask order

A Harris County mask order previously issued by Judge Lina Hidalgo required business owners that offer goods and services to mandate that all customers and employees wear masks. If a business was caught in violation of the Harris County order, Hidalgo said that they could face a fine of up to $1,000. Click2Houston.com on July 2, 2020

July 2, 2020

Texas won’t specify where hospital beds are available as coronavirus cases hit record highs

The slides that the medical center posts on its website have been changed to put emphasis on its available surge capacity. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on July 2, 2020

July 5, 2020

Several Texas cities worry hospitals may run out of beds in two weeks or sooner

“As long as we’re doing as little as possible and hoping for the best, we’re always going to be chasing this thing. We’re always going to be behind, and the virus will always outrun us.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on July 5, 2020

July 6, 2020

US is still ‘knee-deep’ in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Fauci says

The state opened "too early, too much," driving Houston hospitals to surge capacity in recent days, said Harris County government head Lina Hidalgo. CNN on Click2Houston.com on July 6, 2020

July 7, 2020

GOP governors in Florida and Texas split as coronavirus cases surge

After Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said on ABC’s “This Week” that her county, which includes Houston, needs the state to give it authority to issue a stay-at-home order, Abbott said in a television interview Monday that going into “lockdown mode” would “really force Texans into poverty.” He also blamed local governments for failing to enforce existing orders. CNN on Click2Houston.com on July 7, 2020

July 9, 2020

Nearly 80 Texas counties are opting out of Texas’ mask order. Others are refusing to enforce it.

The resistance comes as officials in the state’s biggest cities continue to push Abbott to issue more restrictions. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, for example, has called for the authority to issue a local stay-at-home order. Texas Tribune on Click2Houston.com on July 9, 2020

July 13, 2020

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo gives update on assistance to small businesses