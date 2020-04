Published: April 20, 2020, 10:25 am Updated: April 20, 2020, 10:52 am

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Monday is expected to announce the person who will lead the county’s efforts to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Hidalgo has scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference to make the announcement.

