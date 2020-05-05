LIVE: Harris County Judge reminding residents to prepare for hurricane season amid COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be reminding residents to begin preparing for hurricane season during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Hidalgo will highlight the need for residents to do an insurance checkup, learn their evacuation routes and assemble disaster supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately, hurricane season doesn’t give us the courtesy of waiting until the COVID-19 crisis subsides,” Hidalgo said. “We must do everything we can to prepare together, and stay focused on working to be resilient. Many in our community are struggling financially because of the COVID0-19 pandemic, but there are things each of us can do today to prepare. Check up on your insurance policies, assemble supplies you may need in one place, and learn your zip zone and evacuation route."

Here are some highlights from Hidalgo’s presser: