LIVE: Harris County Judge reminding residents to prepare for hurricane season amid COVID-19 pandemic
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be reminding residents to begin preparing for hurricane season during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Hidalgo will highlight the need for residents to do an insurance checkup, learn their evacuation routes and assemble disaster supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Unfortunately, hurricane season doesn’t give us the courtesy of waiting until the COVID-19 crisis subsides,” Hidalgo said. “We must do everything we can to prepare together, and stay focused on working to be resilient. Many in our community are struggling financially because of the COVID0-19 pandemic, but there are things each of us can do today to prepare. Check up on your insurance policies, assemble supplies you may need in one place, and learn your zip zone and evacuation route."
Here are some highlights from Hidalgo’s presser:
- As of Tuesday, Hidalgo said 91 new COVID-19 cases reported in Harris County
- County may not have enough funds for disaster aid or will take a long time to arrive if a major hurricane hits
- Urges to have or extend your flood insurance even if you never flooded before
- Making sure you have a hurricane preparedness kit
- Know if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone
- OEM is working to prepare for hurricane response
- Officials said 6-7 potential hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes are possible during hurricane season
- Harris County Public Health officials said be aware of not only hurricane season and mosquito season
- Because of COVID-19, the way the county provides shelter can change
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.