LIVE: Judge Lina Hidalgo highlights progress on flood mitigation projects despite coronavirus

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be holding a news conference where she is expected to talk about the progress on the county’s flood mitigation projects.

According to a news release, the projects have “continued unabated during the COVID-19 crisis and stay-home-work-safe order.”

Hidalgo will be joined by Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle and Matt Zeve, deputy executive director of the Harris County Flood Control District for the news conference.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event starting at 10 a.m.

