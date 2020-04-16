Governor Abbott, Harris County Judge Hidalgo announce Walgreens COVID-19 testing sites

HOUSTON – On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that two new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites for Harris County in partnership with Walgreens are to open.

The sites are scheduled to be open Friday, April 17, and will have the capacity to conduct 200 tests per day at each location.

For the past week, Gov. Abbott said he has been working with Judge Hidalgo and Walgreens to bring these sites online and increase Harris County’s testing capacity. Testing in these locations will be available by appointment and individuals will first need to complete a digital health assessment to determine eligibility using criteria established by CDC.

Gov. Abbott and Judge Hidalgo issued the following joint statement regarding this announcement:

"Collection and testing is one of the most powerful tools we have in the fight against COVID-19, and we are working every day to increase testing capacity for the people of Harris County. We are grateful to Walgreens for their partnership to get these new sites online so we can continue to ramp up testing, identify Texans who have contracted COVID-19, and slow the spread of this virus."

The locations of the two new testing sites are as follows:

14531 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77082

101 W. Southmore Ave., Pasadena, TX 77502

To schedule an appointment, go to www.walgreens.com/coronavirus or www.walgreens.com/findcare.